Sophiya Singh Represents India at Miss Asia Pacific

Sophiya Singh, a model and actress, is set to represent India at the prestigious Miss Asia Pacific International pageant. Known for her roles in popular shows such as Balaji Telefilms’ Bepannah Pyaar and her appearance on Splitsvilla 8, Singh opens up about her journey from a beauty pageant contestant to a successful businesswoman and her excitement for the pageant.

Reflecting on her career, Singh shared, “In 2016, I was selected for Campus Princess Femina Miss India at IIT Roorkee and later represented my region in Femina Miss India. My participation in Splitsvilla opened many doors in modeling and acting. By 2019, I appeared in Bepannah Pyaar. During a subsequent career break, I focused on entrepreneurship, establishing my own manpower company, SPS Sorayan, and the Dubai Beauty School. My dedication to preparing for Miss India and now Miss Asia Pacific has been unwavering.”

Singh expressed her excitement and nervousness about competing in the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant. “I’m super excited but also nervous because this is an international competition with over 50 countries participating. I am the sole representative of India, and it’s a significant responsibility, especially since no Indian has won the title since Dia Mirza in 2000. There’s a lot of pressure to bring the crown back to India.”

The competition is intense, and Singh has been rigorously preparing, focusing on her ramp walk, posture, vocabulary, and interview skills. “It’s all about beauty with brains, and everything from my makeup to my hair needs to be perfect. Representing India on this platform is a huge responsibility, and I am determined to give my best. If I win, it will mark the first time in 24 years that an Indian has won this crown.” Singh emphasizes that success in the pageant requires more than just physical beauty. “It’s not just about beauty with brains; it’s about how well a contestant presents herself. To win, one must be thoroughly prepared and embody all the necessary qualities. Authenticity is crucial; the judges can detect insincerity quickly. I aim to be real, confident, and charming, and to present myself authentically to win the title for India.”