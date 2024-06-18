  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Women

Swara Bhasker critiques food blogger’s vegetarian pride, sparks controversy

Swara Bhasker critiques food blogger’s vegetarian pride, sparks controversy
x
Highlights

Swara Bhasker, known for her vocal opinions, has stirred controversy by criticizing food blogger Nalini Unagar’s tweet celebrating vegetarianism.

Swara Bhasker, known for her vocal opinions, has stirred controversy by criticizing food blogger Nalini Unagar’s tweet celebrating vegetarianism. Nalini’s post, featuring a meal of fried rice and paneer, declared pride in avoiding “tears, cruelty, and guilt” associated with non-vegetarian diets. In response, Swara questioned the moral high ground of vegetarians, citing ethical concerns about dairy farming practices. She highlighted issues like separation of calves from cows and milk production, challenging the notion of vegetarianism as inherently ethical.

The debate intensified as Swara shared further insights on social media, including retweeting a controversial statement linking reactions to meat-eating with geopolitical conflicts. Swara Bhasker’s critique comes amidst her celebration of cultural diversity during recent Eid festivities with her family. Despite her outspoken stance, she acknowledged facing criticism and being labeled controversial in the film industry. Meanwhile, Swara awaits the release of her film “Mrs Falani,” which has been ready for over a year, continuing to balance her acting career with advocacy on social issues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X