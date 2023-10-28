TEDX Hyderabad Women 2023, ‘Two Steps Forward’

TEDx Hyderabad to host TEDx Hyderabad Women 2023, a half-day TEDx event on Sunday with the theme “Two Steps Forward’. It will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm at The Park, Somajiguda.

A TEDx is a unique gathering of the local community that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs. Its gatherings are live TED-like talks and performances shared with the community, shared Viiveck Verma, Licensee, Curator of TEDx Hyderabad and a corporate leader.

When it comes to global gender equity, there’s still so much work to be done. It’s time to reset, to rethink, to collectively imagine different ways forward. It is with this thought that TEDWomen has decided on the theme ‘TWO STEPS FORWARD’ for this year, stated in a press note issued in the city today.

TEDx Hyderabad is adopting the same theme to celebrate the brilliance, resilience, and creativity of women who are boldly taking not just one, but TWO STEPS FORWARD and making monumental strides in their journey. This extraordinary event, promises a world of inspiration with captivating speakers, thought-provoking narratives, and meaningful connections, all brimming with ideas that have the power to change lives.

The four speakers--Duvvuru Varshitha, Sharanya Ari, Anu Prasad and Aradhana Lal, who will speak at TEDx Hyderabad Women stage have conquered adversity and reached astonishing heights. Their unique story, perspective, and expertise promise to inspire, educate, and motivate attendees.

More details about speakers and their journey are as follows

DUVVURU VARSHITHA

Duvvuru Varshitha is a skilled MedTech Innovator specializing in Research and Development, Design Thinking, and Hardware Prototyping within Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Innovation. With four years of startup experience, she brings a profound understanding of the challenges that innovative ventures face. Holding a degree in Biotechnology, her notable achievements include winning the NITTE Healthcare Challenge, TIE WOMEN Global Pitch Competition, and being featured in SHARK TANK INDIA - Season 1. Her ultimate aim is to enhance well-being and happiness through innovative real-life solutions.

SHARANYA ARI

Sharanya Ari, an Indian Administrative Service officer (2016 batch, Tamil Nadu Cadre), holds degrees in Information Technology and Public Administration. She’s held various significant government roles, including Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Assistant Collector in Coimbatore, and Sub Collector in Kanyakumari. Ms. Ari leads the Gender and Policy Lab within the Chennai Corporation, collaborating with a team of technical consultants to execute projects focused on enhancing women’s safety in public spaces.

ANU PRASAD

Anu Prasad is the Founder & CEO of India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS), working to strengthen India’s social sector through leadership and talent development. She is the founding member of the prestigious Young India Fellowship (YIF) and Ashoka University. Anu has held leadership roles at MNCs such as American Express and TNT. An entrepreneur at heart, Anu has also co-founded and managed a successful travel company. She has also been a consultant for Dell Foundation on its education projects.

ARADHANA LAL

Aradhana Lal is a leader of Sustainability/ESG Initiatives at Lemon Tree Hotels, and drives an inclusive employment strategy with a remarkable track record of hiring Employees With Disabilities (EWD) over the past 15 years. Her visionary goal is to elevate EWD representation from 14% to around 30% by 2025-2026. She pioneers initiatives for various disabilities, boasting three decades of experience in Sales, Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability after having earned her MBA from the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad. Aradhana’s journey is a testament to her commitment to inclusivity and sustainability in the corporate world.