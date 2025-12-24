Teenage skincare: What your skin really needs

Teenage is a confusing phase, and dealing with skin issues can make it even more challenging. Frequent breakouts, acne scars, facial hair, dullness, and tanning are some common problems teenagers face. Nearly 75 percent of teenagers develop a love-hate relationship with their skin during this period. The challenges of teen skin are significant.

Surging hormones, peer pressure, and lifestyle changes lead to enlargement of oil glands, making the skin oily and causing large pores, blackheads, and eventually the dreaded acne.

Your teenage years can be particularly difficult to navigate. Between a growing social life, extracurricular activities, and academic pressures, stress levels increase—and your skin may go through some not-so-cute changes.

During this phase, the skin is influenced by many factors such as diet, habits, lifestyle, and environmental exposure. The body undergoes various changes during growth and development, and hormonal imbalances during this time significantly affect the skin.

There is a common misconception that acne is something teenagers must simply live with. You may be told that you will “grow out of it.” While acne may subside with time, it often leaves scars behind. Therefore, it is essential to control acne early and prevent it from spreading. Acne can be managed and even prevented if the right measures are taken at the right time. Learning to understand your skin and giving it proper care is crucial. Seeking professional help when needed is equally important.

Top Skincare Tips for Teen Skin

Proper cleansing for oily skin

Cleansing is the keyword for oily skin. Daily cleansing with appropriate products is the only way to prevent acne and other oily-skin conditions. Oily skin attracts more dirt, so pores must be kept free of hardened oil, and surface oiliness should be reduced. Use a medicated cleanser or face wash specially formulated for acne-prone and oily skin. Rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

Deep cleansing and exfoliation

For deep cleansing, gently use a scrub or cleansing grains to help keep pores clear and dislodge blackheads. However, scrubs should never be used on active pimples, acne, or rashes.

Avoid over-washing

Frequent washing with soap and water is not recommended. Avoid washing your face more than two or three times a day, as excessive cleansing disrupts the skin’s natural acid-alkaline balance, making it prone to bacterial infection.

Use of toner after cleansing

After cleansing, use an astringent or toner with cotton wool—rose-based toners work well.

Choosing the right moisturiser

Avoid oily cleansing and nourishing creams. If the skin feels tight, especially in winter, use a light, non-greasy liquid moisturiser.

Professional care for acne

If pimples or acne appear, do not hesitate to seek professional advice. Medicated lotions, ointments, and face packs can be added to your daily skincare routine when prescribed.

Hair and scalp hygiene

Keep your hair and scalpclean, as dandruff and scalp issues can contribute to acne.

Clinical treatments for acne scars

Clinical treatments for acne, including cleansing and blackhead extraction, can be considered. Vegetable peel treatments are recommended for acne scars and pits left on the skin.

Diet and lifestyle for healthy skin

Diet plays a vital role in skin health. Excessive consumption of sweets, chocolates, cola drinks, fried foods, and snacks can worsen skin problems. A lack of dietary fiber can lead to internal congestion, which often reflects on the skin. Include fruits, raw salads, and sprouts in your daily meals. Drink plenty of water and fresh fruit juices. Start your day with warm water mixed with lemon juice, and incorporate daily exercise for overall skin and body health.