Valentines little secret: Thrilling ways married couples can break the monotony

Marriage is a journey filled with love, dedication, and, let’s face it, quite a deal of repetition. However, occasionally, couples yearn for something thrilling, something that rekindles their desire. It can be exciting and energizing to look for opportunities to go beyond social conventions and investigate unusual connections. Breaking the norm can give life a new rhythm, whether it’s a secret meeting or an unplanned spark.

It’s interesting to note that extramarital affairs are more common than one may imagine. Bengaluru leads the way with 20% of its users, followed by Mumbai (19%), Kolkata (18%), and Delhi (15%), according to the extramarital dating app Gleeden, who now have over 3 million users in India. Smaller cities like Bhopal, Vadodara, Kochi, and Guwahati are also becoming more interested, which suggests that nontraditional dating methods are becoming more widely accepted.

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager of Gleeden India, states “Human nature persistently seeks creative avenues and strategies to escape the accustomed ways. Relationships, too, follow this pattern. Our research shows that individuals long for new experiences beyond their primary commitments. It’s about stepping into the unknown, rekindling passion, and embracing love in its most intense form or away from judgment.”

In the spirit of adventure, here are three thrilling ways married couples can celebrate in secrecy:

The art of Secret date night

Do you recall the flurry of sly glances and subtle clues? It turns out that a startling 54% of Gleeden users acknowledge having at least one lover outside of their official relationship, and 44% of users think it’s feasible to be in love with two people at the same time. Why don’t we revive the chase? Arrange a romantic evening with your hidden admirer and relive the classic excitement of seduction. Set the scene in a classy restaurant or a small pub and act as though you are strangers meeting for the first time. Playfully joke around, act as though you don’t know one another, and let the evening develop naturally. Restoring that electric spark and making every look, touch, and whisper matter are crucial.

A gateway of guilty pleasure

Sometimes all it takes to rekindle lost passion is a quiet getaway. A lack of physical attractiveness in marriages causes 38% of users to stray, and 33% feel emotionally mistreated, according to Gleeden’s survey. A private haven may be the ideal cure. Choose a calm setting, such as a private villa, boutique hotel, or secret Airbnb, and enjoy a judgment-free environment. Accept unrestrained intimacy and venture outside of your comfort zone. The objective is to escape the ordinary and rekindle desire in an environment that feels unaffected by daily life, whether that is achieved through role-playing, trying out new fantasies, or just spending quality time together.

The Thrill of unexpected intimacy

Who says a bedroom is the only place where intimacy can occur? The most passionate interactions can occasionally take place in the most unlikely settings. Uncertainty increases desire, whether it’s in a car, elevator, private park, balcony, or even the rear of a parking lot. Encourage your hidden lover to enjoy the rush of excitement that comes with being unexpected. As you negotiate the risk and thrill of secret, experience the intensity of stolen touches, whispered words, and heightened senses. Unpredictability is one of the best sources of love, so let curiosity take over and make every moment feel thrillingly novel, according to relationship experts.

Marriage is a beautiful commitment, but sometimes, stepping beyond the expected can make it even more exhilarating. Whether through creative date nights, peaceful getaways, or spontaneous escapades, the key lies in keeping passion alive. After all, a little secrecy, a little adventure, and a lot of thrill can turn an ordinary love story into an extraordinary one.