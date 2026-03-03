What to do immediately if Holi colour gets into your eyes

Holi festivals use bright colours which create problems when people accidentally get these colours in their eyes because it leads to immediate pain and eye irritation and risk of eye injury. The Holi colours contain chemical elements and tiny particles which will damage the delicate layer of the eye unless they get removed immediately through proper methods.

You can stop vision loss by taking immediate first aid actions after an eye injury occurs. People need to remember that they must not touch their eyes because this action will make their eyes feel better. Rubbing the eyes leads to worsened conditions because it forces colour particles into the eye and it creates corneal scratches which result in eye pain and infections. You need to start eye washing by using running water or sterile saline solution to clean your eyes. You need to wash your affected eye by gently pouring water for several minutes until all colour particles and chemicals are gone.

Rinsing your eyes will become easier because blinking lets your eyes wash themselves. You need to remove contact lenses immediately because they make your eyes worse by keeping dangerous particles which cause longer eye difficulties. You must not wear them again until your eyes completely return to their normal state. People use artificial tears as eye drops to treat eye irritation and protect eye moisture.

People should not use prescription drops for their eyes without a doctor’s approval because improper use leads to worsening eye problems. People should observe for symptoms which include ongoing redness and discomfort and unclear sight and swelling and light sensitivity. These symptoms indicate that a serious condition exists. Home treatments using rose water and oils must be avoided. You need to see an eye doctor without delay if your condition shows no signs of improvement. Eye care administration at the appropriate time will help you recover safely while maintaining your eyesight.

(The writer is a Chief Medical Officer, Sankara Eye Hospital, Indore)