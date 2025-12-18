Winter depression in women: Why seasonal low mood hits them harder



Winter brings shorter days, longer nights, and colder weather, and many women begin to feel a noticeable shift in their mood as the season changes. This low mood during winter is known as winter depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), and it affects women more often and more intensely than men. Understanding why this happens helps women prepare better and protect their mental health during this difficult season.

What Is Winter Depression?

Winter depression is a form of seasonal low mood that appears mainly during late autumn and winter. It occurs because the body receives less sunlight, and this affects the natural body clock, energy levels, and important brain chemicals that control mood. Many women feel unusually tired, emotional, irritated, or unmotivated as winter begins. Winter depression makes everyday tasks feel heavier, especially for women who balance multiple responsibilities at home and at work.

Why Women Are More Affected

One major reason is hormonal sensitivity. Women naturally experience hormonal changes every month, and winter adds another layer of hormonal imbalance due to reduced sunlight. Low sunlight affects serotonin, which controls happiness, and melatonin, which controls sleep. When both change at the same time, women may feel more emotional, sleepy, or low. Another factor is that women often deal with higher levels of stress, whether through family responsibilities, work pressures, or caregiving duties. Winter months usually bring colder weather, more time spent indoors, and additional household tasks. For women who already feel stressed, these changes can increase emotional exhaustion. Women are also more likely to have conditions like thyroid issues, vitamin D deficiency, and iron deficiency, all of which become worse during winter and directly influence mood. These health factors make them more vulnerable to winter depression.

Common Signs of Winter Depression in Women

Women may experience winter depression in both physical and emotional ways. They may feel sad or low most of the day, even when nothing specific has gone wrong. They may sleep more than usual but still wake up tired. Many women crave sweets and carbohydrates during winter, and this leads to weight gain and more fatigue. Some women lose interest in hobbies, daily activities, or social interactions. They may find it difficult to concentrate or complete simple tasks. Some may experience irritability, anger, or sudden tears without a clear reason. These symptoms often appear gradually and are easy to ignore, but if they continue for two weeks or more, they likely point to winter depression.

How Winter Lifestyle Makes It Worse

Winter pushes people to stay indoors, and this becomes a major reason for low mood. Women who work indoors, manage households, or spend long hours inside may get very little natural light. Reduced outdoor activity and less movement slow the body and reduce the release of mood-boosting hormones. Cold weather also encourages comfort eating, which leads to unhealthy food choices that affect mood and energy. Limited social interaction and reduced physical activity make women feel isolated and emotionally drained. All these lifestyle changes combine to intensify winter depression.

Simple Ways to Manage Winter Depression

Women can take small but effective steps to protect their mood during winter. Getting sunlight for even 20 to 30 minutes every day can improve energy and emotional balance. Spending time outdoors or sitting near a sunny window helps regulate the body clock. Physical activity is one of the strongest tools against winter depression. Light exercise, yoga, indoor walking, or stretching boosts serotonin naturally. Eating warm, nutritious food such as vegetables, soups, nuts, and whole grains helps maintain stable energy levels. Keeping a regular sleep schedule is important, and going to bed and waking up at the same time helps improve mood. Women should also talk about their feelings with friends or family, as emotional support makes winter easier to manage. If the low mood continues for several weeks or affects daily life, it is important to speak to a doctor or mental health professional.

A Season That Needs Care, Not Silence

Winter depression is not a personal weakness. It is a real seasonal condition that affects many women and deserves understanding and attention. With simple lifestyle changes, family support, and timely medical help when needed, women can manage winter depression and stay emotionally strong throughout the season. Winter may be cold, but with awareness and care, it does not have to be emotionally dark.

(The writer is a consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)