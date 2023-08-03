World Breast Feeding Week: Busting the Myths on Breastfeeding

Mother’s first milk is called colostrum which is rich in fighting cells called immunoglobulins that boost the newborn’s immunity. Also, some live cells called growth factors are present in breast milk which helps in brain growth, eye growth, lung growth, etc. When a baby has an infection, mother’s body senses it while breastfeeding and produces specific fighting cells against the infection which is then secreted through breast milk to help the baby. Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Senior Consultant - Neonatology and Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital, says, “Mothers have less incidence of postpartum depression while breastfeeding than alternative feeding.”



Belief: There is not sufficient breast milk

Myth: This is not true. Mothers produce very less milk initially and baby’s too need less milk. The most crucial aspect of setting a good milk supply is frequent breastfeeding at regular intervals. The more frequently you feed, your body produces more milk.

Belief: Babies on Formula are calm and sleep better

Fact: This is a myth. It is not related. Actually, breastfed babies develop emotional bonding with their mothers, they feel safe and calm

Belief: Breastfeeding helps you in post-pregnancy weight loss.

Fact: True, breastfeeding helps one to get back to normal life fast and weight loss.

Belief: Breastfeeding acts as a contraceptive

Fact: True. Breastfeeding acts as birth control and it is effective for six months only if the baby is strictly on breastfeeding and mother has to feed at least every four hours during the day and every six hours at night and if the mother has not had a period since she delivered her baby. This mainly happens because the body does not make a hormone that is necessary for ovulation.

Belief: Breast size is directly linked to milk production.

Fact: Breast size has no relation to milk production, irrespective of the size women can make the required amount of milk, it is produced by the glandular tissue in the breast.

Belief: It’s usual to get sore nipples while breastfeeding, it is inevitable.

Fact: It is usual for mothers to feel uncomfortable during the first few days of birth while learning to feed. But with the right support and positioning of the baby, nipple sores can be avoided. If a mother faces any challenges like sore nipples, she should visit a lactation consultant for appropriate guidance.

Belief: Exercise will affect milk production.

Myth: Exercise is healthy for breastfeeding mothers. There is no scientific evidence to support the belief.