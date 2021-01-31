100 scholarships for women to take up career programmes

GreyCampus, a leading provider of online programs for career growth, announced 100 scholarships for women to take up job-aligned career programs in data science and full stack development. These scholarships are 100% and open till March 2021.



In today's workplace, acquiring the right skills at the right time can significantly propel one's career and Data Science and Full Stack Development are in-demand skills right now. They aim to encourage women to apply for this scholarship and prepare to take on exciting career opportunities in these technologies. Currently, women make up less than 30% of the workforce in new age technologies. Industry needs more women in technology to build stronger teams that are more innovative, diverse and productive.

#womenintech scholarship is designed for women who are looking to - shift careers, grow in their career, expand their responsibilities or launch their career. In all cases, this program will help with the desired career transition. They are currently offering scholarships for the Data Science program and Full Stack Development program. These programs are priced at Rs 1 lakh per student in India and 100 qualifying women can avail full fee waiver.

The career program, structured by industry experts, has a 6 month rigorous curriculum where students will be prepared for better career opportunities through live instructor-led classes, assignments, quizzes, online labs, industry projects and mentorship. The career services is an add-on advantage for the students, where they are groomed for career opportunities and are equipped with the right tools to successfully transition to better careers. All this is delivered over an online learning platform where students learn in cohorts with dedicated support from teaching assistants.

These programs are designed and run by industry experts. The hands-on nature of the program ensures students are exposed to solving business problems. Students tend to give up when they are stuck and that's where our personalized attention and mentorship comes in to clear the roadblocks so the students can continue with confidence. Interested women candidates can apply on the scholarship section of the GreyCampus website. The program admission process involves application, followed by an aptitude test and an interview. Successful scholarship candidates will get a 100% fee waiver on the career programs.

Women candidates from all over the world have applied for the scholarship. Our cohorts have students from the US, India, Middle-east, Europe and Africa. In addition to satisfying the criteria, candidates should demonstrate an eagerness to learn, ability to work hard and a desire to do well in their careers. The career programs are designed in a rigorous 6 month online part-time format. Students need to commit about 20 hours every week. Program includes live classes from experts, labs, assignments, several projects and mentorship from industry veterans. Program also includes career services preparing students for transition to their new careers.

All candidates need to apply on the greycampus scholarship page. Post application, candidates need to take an aptitude test. Qualifying candidates from the test are invited for an interview. The admissions team will then finalize the list of successful candidates. Candidates need to be graduate women above the age of 21. There are no regional restrictions and we get scholarship applications from across the world. This scholarship program is open only till March 2021

The scholarship is for career programs in the area of Data Science and Full Stack Developments. Based on the background of the student, they can look to take on a range of opportunities in these new age technology areas. Companies are continuously hiring for freshers, developers, analysts, managers as well as architects.

This program comes with an achievement certificate from GreyCampus for all successful students. Students will need to complete all program requirements including the capstone project and final exam.