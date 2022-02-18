A beautician gives her family a makeover

We have seen women as top achievers in education, sports, and even business. In a country where nearly half of the population is women, these achievers are just a few. With poor literacy rates among women, they are confined to the kitchens. The educated few do not get the right opportunities. Women, if given a chance, can excel in any field, irrespective of their education.

One such gritty woman is Asha Thakur. She began her journey as a beautician 12 years ago but could never find a place that supported her growth. But that changed when she joined Urban Company five years ago. "There is no stopping here at Urban Company. There's only growth and more growth," she says.

It all began when she was struggling as a beautician from one parlour to another. "I worked in different parlours for 7 years, but there were a lot of problems. The salary was very less and there was no comfort or flexibility," says Asha. She chanced upon Urban Company on CNBC. It featured the journey of the start-up, which has grown from 4 to 8 professionals operating from a van to what it is today.

Since her initiation into Urban Company, there's no looking back for Asha Thakur. For the last one year, she has been upgraded to the Salon Luxe category. "I believe that every woman should be self-dependent. Women should not stop flying. They should always fly high," says Asha Thakur and adds: "I want to go abroad and get international exposure and experience."

With more gigs from Urban Company, Asha started realising her dreams. "I am very happy because I bought a plot of my own and a property in Gurgaon." Since her husband serves the India Army, Asha has taken up the responsibilities of her joint family. "My brother-in-law wanted to join the Merchant Navy for which he needed Rs 8 lakh. I took up many assignments to fund his education. After one-and-a-half-years, he has become an officer. My son is preparing for JEE Mains and NDA. So, a lot of money goes towards his fees as well. But we don't worry too much about where the money will come from, we have UC!" she says choked with emotion.