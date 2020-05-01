Are you maintaining hygiene of your beauty products?

Avoid using makeup products used by others as they can harm you, not only your skin but also make you infected with many types of diseases

Health and hygiene have rarely been in the news as much as they are nowadays, courtesy Coronavirus spread in the world. This virus is a threat for people, but it is also teaching people to follow the health and hygiene properly. You are already aware about following hygiene of your hands but there are many important things that you are not seeing and are overlooking and one such thing is your makeup and beauty kit and the products that you may swap with your family members if you are living in a joint family or your sister or mother for that matter.



Be cautious as you might catch bacteria or virus with this kind of unhygienic practice specially in the time of infectious corona.As infectious Corona continues to spread the virus and fear worldwide and as there is no cure as of now and people worldwide are in the grip of this including India. Many measure including social distancing, hygiene of hands are the only preventive measure we can apply. But In Indian joint families this is also practice with women to use makeup and beauty products of friends and family including makeup and beauty products.

Applying a lipstick or applying mascara is very common but sometimes this common habit can be very harmful even if it's not during Corona. The Coronavirus is spread by contact. In such a situation, using someone's lipstick and makeup products is very unhygienic.

Avoid using makeup products used by others as they can harm you, not only your skin but also make you infected with many types of diseases.

Here are some simple ways how you can clean these over used products to make them virus free

lipsticks & lip balms

Women should be cautious before using testers or samples shown by beauty brands or of friends or sister, lipstick used by anyone should not be applied as infection gets in direct contact with your lips.

Kajal or mascara is another product that can spread infection it's very easy to get infected from one eye to another, using common Lip balm is also a practice prevalent, keep in mind the rising outbreak of different kind of diseases.

Don's stock your products at wrong place

Don't apply makeup in toilets, many people do the mistake of keeping their beauty products and makeup in toilets, it's a fad but you must avoid it to minimise exposure to virus and bacteria. Avoid makeup swapping with everyone, at home or with friends. soak your brushes and sponges with warm water, put disinfectant and sanitizer to sanitize these products and make sure to dry them off. Before applying makeup directly on the face , do apply a patch test on your hands instead.

Hygeine of makeup brushes

You must wash you makeup brushes extensively, wash them before and after using to avoid transmission of any bacteria or virus. keep your makeup items clean and safe, wash your hands thoroughly before and after wearing makeup.

Use stapula

Don't take out cream, ointment, vaseline or bleach with your fingers or hands , use a spatula to take out the beauty products and don't keep leftover face pack or face scrub for re using in your fridge where you keep eatable.

(The writer is a beauty & makeover expert)