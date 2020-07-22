Art of being together at times of pandemic

This pandemic caused by COVID-19 virus has enforced a new normalcy changing the way that we live. Social isolation and social distancing have transformed how we interact with people, and the way that we socialise. Despite the panic, uncertainty, and fear in the minds of people, we have become closer to our families. With the love and support of those dearest to us, we should do everything we can now to keep our minds and bodies strong. Even though our normal routines have been disturbed, we can implement new rituals along with our family members. Through these simple activities, we can nurture one another and also tend to our own self-care.

Meditate or pray together

Everywhere you look; people are uniting by coming together in prayer for humanity's well-being. Prayer and meditation can be huge positive influences right now more than ever. Cultivate a habit of praying together with your family as this will build solidarity. Rise up collectively by practising meditation, reading positive self-help books, and studying spiritual material that resonates with all members of your family. Through these positive practices, you are guaranteeing aid for your physical and mental well-being. Develop the habit of prayers to cultivate patience and to heal yourselves during this time. When you pray as a family, there is greater power due to the collective energies. Shift your focus to becoming more positive rather than dwelling on the negative, and remain hopeful.

Encouraging fitness

Through social distancing, we are spending more time with our families, and also have time for ourselves. Having pressed pause on our lives, we now have to readjust, refocus and reinvent our schedules. Keep yourself occupied with productive activities, and involve your family too. Practice Surya Namaskar, yoga asanas, and pranayama techniques. Encourage and motivate one another by setting goals, and involve your parents, siblings or partner through fun and interesting fitness challenges.

Practice kindness

Be as helpful as you can at home lending a hand wherever possible with chores. Keep an open mind, be a good listener, practice kindness, and understanding with those who are with you, or around you. Indulge in collective activities with your family members such as playing board games, singing, listening to music, talking, sharing your thoughts etc. Build a healthy and vibrant home environment as this creates balance and optimism.

Eat together

It is the responsibility of everyone at home equally to create a loving and healthy environment. Plan a ritual of sharing a minimum of one meal in a day with your child, parents, spouse or those who live with you. Start this simple routine spending at least 30-40 minutes on each meal as you relish your food, and each other's company. Eating together with your family brings you all closer so that there is better understanding, communication and positive overall growth.

Forgiveness and love

Events such as COVID turn our attention toward the things that really matter, but which we usually take for granted. Choose to settle any differences with your family in a loving and equanimous manner. Serious issues in your personal lives should be not be dealt with either in the heat of the moment or passive aggressively. Realise the importance of conserving your emotions and energies for activities that can boost your own development. A wrong tone or hasty communications can scar any harmonious relationship. On the other hand, the right communication like butter can make everything better. Learn to forgive and also be ready to apologize for any hurt that you may have caused. By dissolving tense situations with a bit of love, you are only building a stronger home environment.