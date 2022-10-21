Be safe during Diwali

"Diwali is a festival of lights and happiness, and not necessarily firecrackers. Let us be safe, healthy, and mindful of those around us, and the environment. Every child must be supervised by an adult when lighting firecrackers and all due precautions should be taken by all of us to avoid any burn injuries and complications," says Dr Anubha Rathi, Ophthalmology Consultant, L V Prasad Eye Institute.

Dos and Don'ts for Diwali



Dos

l Buy fireworks only from authorised manufacturers and dry them in the sun for 2 days.



l Store them in cardboard boxes out of the reach of children and away from inflammable material such as a gas cylinder or oil can.

l Never leave children alone while playing with firecrackers.

l Always use protective shatter proof goggles while bursting firecrackers.

l Only one person should light a firecracker at a time; others should watch from a safe distance.

l Light crackers in an open area.

l Always use a long candle or phuljhari for lighting crackers.

l Keep two buckets of water handy - in case of burns, pour lots of water on the affected area.

l Rush to the hospital in case of any injury. Do not self medicate.

l For major burns, after putting out the fire, wrap the victim in a clean bedsheet and rush to a hospital.

Don'ts



l Don't light crackers while holding them in your hand.

l Don't bend over the crackers while lighting them.

l Don't light crackers inside a container - as in a bottle, tin can or overturned pot - this can be very dangerous.

l Wait for a while before approaching crackers that do not light immediately.

l Do not collect leftover firecrackers to make your own recycled version.

l Don't carry crackers in your pocket.

l Don't store firecrackers near burning candles, diyas or agarbattis.

l Don't wear synthetic clothes or loose garments while bursting crackers - wear only thick cotton clothes & secure all clothes properly.

l Don't light flying fireworks if there is a heavy wind.

l Don't apply cream or ointment or oil on a burnt area, instead seek medical assistance immediately.