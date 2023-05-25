Beat the heat: Drinks to keep you cool

To beat the heat as we embrace summer, let’s rehydrate and restore our bodies with some of the best summer drinks around. Here is a selection of summer drinks that you simply must try.

MANGO LASSI





A fresh approach to the beloved lassi. Mango pulp and creamy yogurt were combined with a tonne of ice.



Ingredients:

♦ Curd 125 Ml

♦ Iced water 200 ml

♦ Ice 8 cubes

♦ Mango chopped 1

♦ Sugar 1 tbsp

♦ A pinch of dried mint

Method:

Whip all the ingredients together in a blender. Serve chilled.





AAM PANNA





A cool summer drink made up of raw mango pulp, cumin, and mint leaves. Aam Panna is a popular Indian drink that is both energizing and refreshing. Helps resist sweltering heat and hydrates you quickly.



Method

Boil the mangoes ti ll they become soft inside, and the skin gets discoloured. When cool eno ugh to handle, remove the skin and squeeze the pulp out of the mangoes. Mix all the ingredients together, blend, and add 2 cups of water. Put some ice in the glasses and pour the Panna over them.

Ingredients

♦ Green mangoes 500 gm

♦ Sugar 1/2 cup

♦ Salt 2 tsp

♦ Kala namak (black rock salt) 2 tsp

♦ Roasted and powdered cumin seeds 2 tsp

♦ Finely chopped mint leaves 2 Tbsp

♦ Water 2 cups





ICED JALJEERA





An energising beverage filled with flavour. Serve cold to instantly cool you off!



Ingredients:

♦ Tamarind Pulp 125 Gram

♦ Mint Leaves 3 tbsp

♦ Ground Cumin 1/2 tsp

♦ Ground Cumin, roasted 3/4 tsp

♦ Grated Jaggery 50 gram

♦ Black Salt 4 tsp

♦ Ginger Salt (Gourmet Flavoured Salt), Grated 1 tbsp

♦ Lemon Juice 3-4 tbsp

♦ A pinch of Chilli powder (Kashmiri mirch)

♦ Garam Masala 1/2 tsp

♦ Water 1/2 litre

Method

For the Jaljeera, add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend it together. Chill overnight. Then strain and freeze it. Garnish the drink with some Boondis and serve.

