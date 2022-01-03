Benzene on human body leads to Cancer: Experts

Do we ever wonder about the constitution of the daily products we use in our day to day lives ? Of course not! We humans are in a race to start our day and end it, often leaving behind the minute details which eventually harm us in the long run called life. If we hear someone saying, the hair dye you are using can lead you to cancer some day! You will taken aback and think of this as a joke. But wait recent studies have shown that the products used by us in our daily lives have an organic compound namely Benzene which has been found to carcinogenic. Recently Proctor & Gambler have recalled the aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner hair sprays after finding that these products contain Benzene. Studies of The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) which is part of the World Health Organization (WHO) have found in its study that Benzene contains carcinogens. Similar studies by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) have revealed that Benzene is carcinogenic. Though it is highly used as an industrial chemical it is commonly a constituent of dyes, plastics, detergents, resins, occasionally in hair conditioners and lotions which we use in our day to day lives. Studies have shown that its like a slow poison which if used frequently can be hazardous for human beings. Eating you slowly, in small quantities which is not visible to the naked eye. It's like drowning in a river even after having full experience of swimming. Long term exposure to products made up of Benzene is harmful.



Dr Tajinder Kataria, Chairperson Radiation Oncology, Cancer Institute Medanta – The Medicity gave her review in an conversation with 'The Hans India' about the products having Benzene as an integral constituent and its effect. She says that Benzene was classified as a carcinogen(cancer causing agent) in 1979 by 27 scientists from 13 countries at the meeting of International Agency for Research in Cancer. Their recommendations are published in IARC monograph 120. Benzene is found ubiquitously in crude oil and gasoline. It is used variously in production of plastics, resins, rubber lubricants, dyes, drugs, detergents, synthetic fibres, cleaning products, paint strippers and pesticides. It is produced naturally by forest fires and volcanoes. Benzene is harmful to the human body on inhalation and is classified as a class 1 environmental health hazard. Its sources include smoking cigarettes, vehicular exhausts and industrial pollutants.

Exposure to Benzene is linked to higher risk of Leukaemias and blood disorders. The exposure to benzene can be reduced by avoiding second hand smoke (very important for children exposed to smokers), wearing industrial grade PPE at work place, avoiding vehicular congestion and using less toxic fuels for vehicular transport. Opening the car/vehicle windows for 10 minutes after starting the vehicle as the plastics in the vehicles emit benzene when exposed to sunlight, which is trapped inside the vehicle, when not in use or when only air conditioning is in use. This is inhaled by the occupants,if the windows are not opened,increasing their risk to a carcinogen.

Dr Manisha Singh, founder of Aatmaja Cancer Care & Support Centre says that daily exposure to benzene classified as a human carcinogen in the products can be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Exposure to benzene can result in multiple types of cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as life-threatening blood disorders and can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, and upper respiratory tract. A wide range of sunscreens and after-sun care products containS traces of benzene. These also are used in day to day life. Symptoms of exposure can include drowsiness, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, headache, vomiting, stomach irritation, convulsions, confusion, unconsciousness and even death.

Lots been said and done theoretically but still empirical data is yet to be derived which can actually give a conclusion. The products we use can't be done without. But on the other hand studies scare humans. The tug of war continues whether to follow these studies or keep using the products made of Benzene.