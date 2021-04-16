Besan (Gram Flour) for Glowing Skin

Besan, an integral part of Indian cuisine is a popular beauty remedy something that's been passed down from generation to generation.

Besan has been used in homes across India to lighten the skin and make it appear glowing. It is used for hair and skincare to remove tan and pigmentation. Besan has long been used as natural face cleanser in India to treat various skin problems while maintaining Skin PH balance . It helps removing tan, dead skin and zits and brighten the skin complexion. It provides remedy for acne, pimples and dark skin.

Besan has been traditionally used in beauty care, mainly to deep cleanse and exfoliate the skin. Ubtans, a homemade face pack is a great skincare secret of every Indian woman to get smooth and supple skin.

The ubtan consist of Besan, rice flour, ground almonds, yoghurt and turmeric. First, the body was massaged with sesame seed (til) oil. Then the ubtan was applied and washed off after half an hour, while bathing. The washing off and scrubbing away the ingredients helped to clear the skin of dead cells, leaving the skin smooth and bright, with a translucent quality.

Want to get rid of acne?

Besan works wonder. Besan can also be added to face packs for removing tan, cleansing and tightening the skin. Mix besan with yogurt, lemon juice and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on the skin and wash it off after half an hour.

Skin tanning is common problem during summer. If you are regularly exposed to UV rays in day time then you can use Besan to soothen your skin. Mix one tsp each of besan powder, ground oats and sandalwood powder. Make a paste with an infusion of green tea and add 1tsp of honey. Mix it to make paste of good consistency. Apply it to your face and uncovered areas around neck and arms and let it dry naturally may be for next one hour. Wash it off with lukewarm water and use every day to help your skin relax.

Mix a tablespoon of besan with rose water so as to form a slurry. . Now apply it evenly on your exposed areas such as the face, neck, hands, feet, etc., and leave for 30 minutes.

After then, wash with cold water. If your skin is regularly exposed to scorching summers. Grate the cucumber and squeeze it to drain out the juice from it. Add some besan to it and again keep the consistency on the liquid side. Apply on areas which remains exposed to heat and wait for 20 minutes, then remove using cold or fresh water.

Mix ground almonds with gram flour, milk and lemon juice. Apply it on the face and wash off after 20 to 30 minutes. It helps to remove tan and lighten skin colour. A besan pack helps to reduce oiliness. It can be mixed with milk or yogurt and applied, washing it off after 20 minutes. Moreover, it also controls the secretion of excess oil or sebum, making it an apt choice for oily and combination skin people.

For pimple prone skin, mix 1 tsp besan with 1 tsp sandalwood powder, 1/2 tsp turmeric and milk into a consistent paste.

You can also mix it with normal water, curd or rose water to make a paste in place of milk. Apply on the face and allow it to dry in natural environment on normal temperature and wash it off with clean and fresh water. For dark arms and neck. Apply til oil daily and massage it on the skin. Mix besan, curd, lemon juice and a little turmeric and apply at least three times a week. Wash it off after half an hour. Then apply til oil and massage it into the skin, as recommended.

Mix a cup of curd, two teaspoons of besan, an egg white and the juice of half a lemon. If you have very dry hair, substitute the egg white with a teaspoon of olive oil. For smooth and fairer skin, mix gram flour with dried and ground orange peels and cream of milk. Apply on the face and neck. After 15 minutes, rub gently on the skin with circular motions. Wash off with water. For skin brightening, mix two spoons of besan with a few drops of lemon juice and one spoon of milk cream. Keep the consistency smooth and keep the pack on your face for about 30 minutes and wash with fresh normal water.