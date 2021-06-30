Blame it on fatigue, not fat

Fat can't be blamed for everything. Somethings are a result of excessive fatigue. This kind of fatigue comes with overwhelming number of symptoms such as aching muscles, constant exhaustion, irritability, headaches, sleepiness, poor concentration and memory, drop in appetite and ironically- increase in fat. Fatigue is not just tiredness it is your body's saying, "Stop. Repair. Resume". Boosting immunity is the key to relieving fatigue and here is how you do it.

Water

My favourite beverage is water. It doesn't carry remarkable flavour or provide energy but is needed by the bodies' important functions. Dehydration also adds to fatigue. Have water to keep your body cool and optimally functioning.

Vitamin vitality

Excessive fatigue can cause an inflammation storm within the body. In this situation, I insist you increase your intake of 'ACE' which are antioxidants. Vitamin 'A' from pumpkins, tomatoes; 'C' from lemon juice, seasonal fruits and 'E' from nuts and seeds. The sunshine Vitamin D is a must.

Fat that beats fatigue

Take my word for it, Good fats help reduce fatigue. Healing fats like coconut and desi cow's ghee help soothe tired muscles and provide much needed energy; serving as a medium to dissolve phytochemicaly rich, reducing fatigue symptoms.

Curing with whole carbs

I believe it is integral to re-emphasise carbohydrates are necessary as they contain B vitamins that jumpstart your nervous system. Potatoes, bananas or wholegrains give you a serotonin boost, putting you at ease andgiving you the fuel to power through the day.

Maintaining meal-time

I know, you get very busy and forget to eat on times or eat at all, but it is essential to eat at least four meals, at regular intervals in order to prevent fatigue and maintain constant energy levels throughout the day, without a spike or sudden dip in sugar levels. Planning meals in advance also help reduce stress, thereby reducing fatigue.

Sleep

I can vouch that for any form of repair, you need good sleep – both quality and quantity. Follow the biological clock to give rest to your mind and body. Every hour that you sleep before midnight is equivalent to two hours of sleep in terms of quality.

Positive thinking

Words carry vibrations and these vibrations are connected to your subconscious mind. When good positive thoughts are fed in the subconscious mind, positive actions occur; one of the ways to beat fatigue is to feed your brain with positive thoughts.

Lesser the better

Refined sugars and processed foods leach you of energy and increase inflammation in the body. Limiting alcohol and caffeine will pull you out of the fatigue trap.