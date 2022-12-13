Bride-maids outfit ideas for this wedding season

We know how important it is for all your bridesmaids to match up to the charm and charisma of your bride while not completely outshining her. Also, the bride squad has to stand out throughout the wedding and well, that's a given! Leading Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer Deeksha Mishra has given some suggestions, ranging from simple outfits to dresses with plenty of embellishments, to help you get some inspiration for your weding season. Here are Deeksha Mishra's curate's few braid-maids outfit ideas for you to get outfit ideas for all functions.



Pre stitched saree with embroidered blouse.



It is simple yet glam enough to make a remarkable statement, trendy yet ethnic and emits elegance. You can probably don this graceful attire for the haldi or even the big day. The embroidered blouse with stones, silver or gold zari, sequins, original/imitation beads works to enhance its modest appearance and make the attire look graceful.

Pink Printed Pastel lehenga



Pink is a colour of romance and sweetness. It is such a delightful colour that it can make all your stress vanish in a minute. So, why not add to the bridesmaid's outfit catalogue?

Pastel lehenga designs have been an incensed trend for the past few years and we know for a fact that it is here to stay.

Pastel pink lehenga replete with refreshing floral prints and the semi-off-shoulder blouse is a perfect blend of modernity and ethnicity. The bridesmaids who wanna look as fresh as a bloom can take inspiration from this one and enhance the look.

Heavily embellished gowns



Elegance is a good taste with a dash of draining!

A heavily embellished gown that would feature a cut-out design with elegant diamond jewelry and statement earrings would make the bride's squad stand class apart with the comfort and warmth of beauty in them. Even trying the voluminous textured ball gown with a corseted bodice and a bit of edge would look perfect for any wedding occasion.

All these looks will scream bridesmaids' fashion goals.