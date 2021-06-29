Calm down your fussy baby

Your baby's cry is how he or she communicates with you. All babies cry, especially in the first 6 months of life. During this period most babies can cry for 45 minutes to 2 hours every day. Babies will usually cry so they can be fed, put to sleep or have their diapers changed.

Here are ways you can try to comfort a crying baby. It may take a few tries, but with patience and practice you'll find out what works and what doesn't for your baby.

• Swaddle your baby in a large, thin blanket (ask your nurse or child's doctor to show you how to do it correctly) to help her feel secure.

• Hold your baby in your arms and place her body on her left side to help digestion or stomach for support. Gently rub her back. If your baby goes to sleep, remember to always lay her down in her crib on her back.

• Turn on a calming sound. Sounds that remind babies of being inside the womb may be calming, such as a white noise device, the humming sound of a fan, or the recording of a heartbeat.

• Walk your baby in a body carrier or rock her. Calming motions remind babies of movements they felt in the womb.

• Avoid overfeeding your baby because this may also make her uncomfortable. Try to wait at least 2 to 2½ hours from the beginning of one feeding to the next.

• If it is not yet time to feed your baby, offer the pacifier or help your baby find her thumb or finger. Many babies are calmed by sucking.

• Keep a diary of when your baby is awake, asleep, eating, and crying. Write down how long it takes your baby to eat or if your baby cries the most after eating. Talk with your child's doctor about these behaviors to see if her crying is related to sleeping or eating.

• Limit each daytime nap to no longer than 3 hours a day. Keep your baby calm and quiet when you feed or change her during the night by avoiding bright lights and noises, such as the TV.

If food sensitivity is the cause of discomfort, a change in diet may help

For breastfed babies

Moms may try changing their own diet. See if your baby gets less fussy if you cut down on milk products or caffeine. If there is no difference after making the dietary changes, resume your usual diet. Avoiding spicy or gassy foods like onions or cabbage has worked for some moms, but this has not been scientifically proven.

For bottle-fed babies



Ask your child's doctor if you should try a different formula. This has been shown to be helpful for some babies.