Celebration of Life Day is all about looking at your children's life and reminding yourself of all the things you should be proud of. Whether it was the pain of going through labor or the frustration of moving to a new home, there are plenty of challenges that you go through to have children.

There are many more challenges to face in the future, but for now, you can sit back and admire all of the hard work you've put into your child's life up to this point and celebrate your accomplishments, but also spend some time reminiscing and bonding with your child. With the busy lifestyles that parents have today, it's hard to spend quality time together with your kids.

It makes Celebration of Life Day a perfect time of the year to book a few days off so that you can focus on your kids and make them your primary focus instead of your job.