Crocs to donate 50,000 pairs of classic clogs to UNICEF

Crocs, Inc. in partnership with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas today announced that 50,000 pairs of Crocs Classic clogs will be donated over the next year to underserved school children in Belize through UNICEF.

This charitable contribution supports the actor's joint mission to help children around the world and provide them with more opportunities to achieve an education.

Recently, Crocs announced award-winning actor, activist, and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas would serve as a global brand ambassador for its 2020 "Come As You Are" marketing campaign. Aspecial element of the partnership is this collaboration to jointly support UNICEF.

"At Crocs, we believe being comfortable in your own shoes is a first step to accessing quality education," said Heidi Cooley, Vice President of Global Marketing, Crocs.

"With this donation, we hope to deliver shoes to more than half of the student population attending primary and secondary school classes in Belize, while reducing the financial burden for their families."

"As a global ambassador for UNICEF, I'm dedicated to connecting organizations that together can have a large and positive impact on children around the world," said Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"Working with Crocs to distribute more than 50,000 pairs of their Classic Clogs will have a tremendous impact on school-age children in Belize, reducing barriers to education, and easing social and peer-related stressors that come with not having basic everyday resources that many take for granted."

Barriers to education in Belize include poverty, disability, late entry, and inadequate preparation for primary school, among other factors.

In November, members of UNICEF USA and Crocs visited Belize where they distributed an initial 25,000 pairs of Crocs – the first of two parts of this donation – to students.

A video documenting that journey and showing first-hand the positive impact of the contribution can be found linked here.

"UNICEF USA is grateful for Crocs' generous shoe donation to help remove one of the barriers that can hinder school attendance in Belize, especially during early childhood education," said Gabriella Morris, senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships, UNICEF USA.

"Education is essential for children to live to their fullest potential, and together, we can help give each child the opportunity for quality education."