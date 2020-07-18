Designing ethnic wear with urban influence

Having spent most of her early years in Dubai, Divya was exposed to fashion from a very early age. The refined aesthetics of Dubai combined with her upbringing in a business family helped her develop the passion to do something of her own.



Moving back to India after getting married, Divya took interest in the garment and manufacturing business of her husband at Sahiba Group. With reliable resources, Divya began her research on the apparel market and realised the gap in terms of good ethnic labels selling top quality garments at an affordable price. This led her to start her own label, 'Saundh'.

With stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 'Saundh' has come a long way. There is something for everyone at 'Saundh' that resonates with every woman who is successful in her own right and comfortable in her own skin; rooted in their values and traditions but not firm or stagnant - evolving and ever expanding. Her vision is to make 'Saundh' a global ethnic retail brand in the next five years.

Whether you are a young college girl or a homemaker, an entrepreneur or a woman in 50s, you will definitely find something for your taste. The brand ethos resonate with every woman who is successful in her own right and comfortable in her own skin. One can see the beauty of tradition in every piece yet capture the sensibilities of a global woman in a very subtle manner.

A mother of two, Divya is also involved with and supports various social causes from time to time. Her company, Sahiba Ltd runs an NGO IKJOT which is involved in activities like distributing tribal school kits e.g notebooks, school bags, compass kits to government school students, among others.

Divya says, "Possibilities, and ideas are absolutely endless. Be it a colour, pattern, texture; anything. We as a brand always look for inspiration that can kindle our creativity. Our creativity to blend traditional heritage with urban influence draws its inspiration from different cultures followed all across the world."

Each one has inherited a sense of style, which even they may not be aware of. The retail industry is constantly changing and there are always new challenges in this competitive industry. As a retailer, you should be able to keep up with the seasonal trends as well as your customer shopping behaviour.

"Our designs are loved by celebrities like Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor and also many high profile influencers. Our future plan is to have a store of Saundh in every major city of India offering sustainable designs for the women," she adds.

The world is grappling with the pandemic and there are little things that can provide respite to people caught in this difficult situation. During this time they have also incorporated 'Zero Contact Delivery' option wherein users can now collect orders without coming in contact with delivery personnel.