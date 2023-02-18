Dia Mirza on how to amplify environmental concerns

Dia Mirza engaged in a panel discussion at Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival to discuss pressing climate issues that do not get sufficient air time or mainstream media attention.

After working for decades to amplify environmental concerns, and advocating mindful consumption, Dia recently ventured into green entrepreneurship as an investor and also spoke about the importance of identifying polluting producers and companies. She says, "Climate action hasn't become a part of our political or vote bank discourse. It should be especially because not only are our ecosystems being polluted by unscrupulous business practices but as citizens, we have little or no idea about how unsafe the products flooding the supermarket shelves may be." Mentioning a recent report about unsafe sanitary napkins, she says, "Every citizen has the right to know if a product they are using is carcinogenic. As consumers, we are very powerful because we can refuse to consume certain products or question the producers who are vitiating our rivers, oceans and air."

By investing in verified green brands like Shumee, Beco, Allter and Greendigo, Dia is now putting her money where her convictions are and says, "As a consumer, I continue to refuse single-use plastic bottles and as a citizen, I segregate waste, use LED bulbs and energy-efficient appliances and have switched to a largely plant-based diet. Supporting green businesses as an investor was the next phase of a zero-waste, resource-efficient way of life. Initially, it was hard to configure which company to invest in but my husband Vaibhav now helps me understand what questions I need to ask and what elements to look for."

The actor, producer and UN Secretary General's Advocate for SDGs was part of a conversation on Conscious Culture to explore ideas of sustainability and eco-consciousness in fashion, design, food, and urban living. Moderated by Aaran Patel, co-founder of Earth Focus Kanha, Dia was in conversation with journalist and editor Sejal Mehta about making conscious choices aligned to planet-friendly forms of consuming, distributing — and valuing — the world around us.

Dia elaborated that climate issues are not just esoteric concepts but impact each one of us. She recalled, "When I first moved to Mumbai from Hyderabad where I had been surrounded by green abundance all my life, I just saw masses of concrete around me. I was so scared about adjusting to a life devoid of any connection with the earth and ended up buying a home that was well beyond my budget because it had a green lung space. Even then, I was absolutely clear that I wanted to raise my kids among nature but what if the planet itself becomes unlivable? Can we raise our children in a world without trees, forests, wild animals, clean air and water?"

She cautioned against despondency as climate change worsens and concluded, "No individual alone can turn back the climate clock but every small step we take today individually and collectively can make a difference to the future of the planet."