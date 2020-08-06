Do away with your dandruff

Dandruff is a beauty malady that has left no one in this world. It's very annoying to see those flakes pouring out from our scalps like snow falling from the heavenly sky.



The worst part is that you can encounter this situation round the clock and year. But unlike your other skincare problems like zits, dark circles or greasy hair which could be covered with a dab of concealer and spritz of shampoo.

Unfortunately, you cannot get away with your dandruff easily. Dandruff is no jest, hence it has to be taken seriously.

Often caused by a condition 'seborrheic dermatitis', that converts the skin red, oily & scaly. Thereafter yellow & red scales flake off, which causes dandruff. Also, sometimes a fungus 'Malassezia' promotes dandruff.

Those with an oily scalp, tend to produce more sebum- extra sebum means more work for Malassezia and therefore more acid production on the scalp.

Certain factors that trigger the multiplication of Malassezia are age, hormone, and stress. Rare reasons for dandruff also include- 'contact dermatitis', which is caused by the reaction from- shampoos, air-sprays styling gels, conditioners, etc.

Tea tree oil

With anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it may slay the symptoms of dandruff. Tea tree oil is effective in fighting the fungus that causes dandruff including the condition of seborrheic dermatitis as well! But if you have sensitive skin, it is advised to dilute tea tree oil by adding carriers oils like Argan oil and Jojoba oil.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an excellent and natural source of hydration that keeps dryness at bay. You can also add a few drops of coconut oil in your shampoo & conditioners to increase its efficacy. Coconut oil & its components have anti-microbial properties that keep your hair and scalps healthy for long.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is considered a very beneficial treatment for dandruff. It prevents the scalp from getting too much oily. Also, it is effective against various fungal infections & hair-fall due to its anti-bacterial & anti-fungal properties. It even helps in reducing inflammation which relieves the symptoms of dandruff.

Apple cider vinegar

A common remedy for dandruff that stimulates the shedding of dead skin cells on the scalp. Also, it balances the pH level of the scalp that reduces the burgeoning of fungus and therefore fights dandruff. You can use apple cider vinegar by adding a few drops of this in your shampoo or conditioners or even by diluting it in the water before applying it on your scalp.

Onions

Onion oil or onion juice nourishes your hair follicles and replenishes the nutrients lost from the scalp. It prevents any scalp infections and reduces the hair fall due to its anti-bacterial & anti-fungal properties. Fortified with natural nutrients and powerful antioxidants, it even prevents premature hair greying.

Good diet

Eating more probiotics works well for health. It enhances the immune system of the body and helps in fighting against fungal infections & dandruff. While increasing the intake of Omega-3 also works well. Because it is crucial for skin's health and works against premature aging. Deficiency of omega-3 causes dry skin, dry scalp & dandruff. When taken in enough quantity, it relieves inflammation, irritation & other symptoms of dandruff. Sources of omega-3 include- Fishes, Chia seeds, Walnuts and Flax seeds.