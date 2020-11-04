Dress up in your fusion best
Karwa Chauth is that one day every year when you show your man how deep your love is. This year make him fall for you all over again with your trendy, on-point fusion dresses by limeroad that truly fit this occasion. -LimeRoad
Self-design top with solid flared skirt set
The new festival-dress code is all about keeping it classy, minimalistic and sophisticated. This deep red skirt with a subtle festive shimmer does just that.
Angrakha block print kurta
Red, being the colour of love, is an evergreen favourite for this occasion. Pair this red block-print kurta with any golden, bronze bottom and statement-ethnic earrings and you're sure to steal the heart of your loved one.
Angrakha block print kurta
This super trendy off-white, gold block print kurta is the perfect blend of a traditional print with a modern cut. Pair this with a pair of classy palazzos that will make you shimmy the night away.
Zari self-design brocade flared skirt
From Karwa Chauth rituals to larger-than-life parties, there can't be a better choice than this rich, maroon and red zari brocade-flared skirt. A pair of polka earrings and a sleek bun are all you need to raise some eyebrows.