Feeling the cramps kick in?

Cramps, back pain and occasionally whole-body agony are a part of menstruation. It can quickly make you moody, lazy and depressed. Additionally, cramps make it impossible for you to work comfortably on any task. The products available today range from oil to patches and roll-ons, greatly simplifying your life.

Here is a list of five menstrual pain relief brands that offer relief from menstrual pain without altering your mental state:

Awshad menstrual pain relief oil

Awshad menstrual pain relief oil features the combined healing properties of cannabis. This easy roll-on treatment reacts with pain receptors to relieve pain and inflammation. This all-natural pain relief remedy will help provide much-needed relief during those troublesome days.

Sanfe roll on

Made from five pure essential oils that work best together to help soothe cramps. It includes wintergreen oil, eucalyptus oil and menthol oil which are known to have muscle-relaxing and healing properties. It can be easily used around the lower abdomen, back and thighs.

Sirona patches

These patches have zero chemicals and are designed by experts to help women continue their daily activities without hampering their metabolism during period pain. Made up of essential oils like eucalyptus and menthol, it does not have any side effects.

Nua heat patches

The heat patches help to find relief from period pain. The design of the patch ensures you get maximum comfort and long-lasting relief from stomach pain for up to eight hours. They work by reducing cramps at their source so you have a more comfortable and less painful period.

Flamingo heating belt

Heat therapy has always been effective when it comes to cramps as it helps to relax muscles and relieve pain. When the throbbing pain makes it difficult to work around at home and the office, this heating belt by Flamingo is your best bet.