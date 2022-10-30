Find a good balance of natural ingredients that suit your skin: Mithila Palkar

Actress Mithila Palkar began her acting career in 2014 and has since starred in a wide range of films and web series, including "Chopsticks" (a Netflix Original film) and "Karwaan". She became well-known because to her parts in the well-liked web series "Little Things" and "Girl in the City". She is a well-known vocalist as well. In 2016, a YouTube video of her singing the well-known Marathi song Hi Chal Turu Turu in the cup song style went viral and had more than 6 million views.

Mithila has joined Plum, India's first 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free beauty and personal care line, as their brand ambassador. The company most recently took home the Best Vegan Cosmetics honour from PETA India's Vegan Fashion Awards.

On being the brand's first ambassador, actress Mithila Palkar shares, "I'm really excited to be the face of a brand like Plum that believes in spreading so much goodness around the world. I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their unique approach towards creating products which are truly good for your skin. In Plum, I have found my partner, which provides an authentic, dependable, efficacious, and delightful experience in skincare. I am truly glad to be associated with them."

What does skincare mean to you? What made you dwell deep into the subject?

If I'm being honest, I did not take skin care seriously until my skin started acting up. As I built and followed my skincare routine, it started to feel less like a chore and more like a self-love ritual. Now I look forward to those quiet moments every morning and night, where I am simply at one with myself, caring for my skin, so I can look and feel my best!

Your tips for a quick skin healthy DIY formulation.

I believe in eating all the healthy ingredients in my kitchen rather than putting them on my face. Having said that, I do have a quick fix for my skin! I make sure to always have plum's aloe vera gel at hand just because of how versatile it is. When I've been shooting in the sun all day, I use it as a soothing mask; if my eyes feel a bit tired, I use it under my eyes to soothe puffiness and I also use it as a spot treatment if my skin feels irritated in a certain area. Sometimes, I even use it to keep my eyebrows and flyaways in place.

The essential element here is to really find a good balance of natural ingredients and the products that suit your skin type. This very balance is what has worked for me over the years to keep my skin healthy & happy!

Tell us about your go-to skincare regimen.

My skin has been loving Plum's Vitamin C range lately. I start off by cleansing my skin with their Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash, followed by a few spritzes of the Vitamin C Toner for an instant pick-me-up. After it dries down, I go in with a few drops of the 15 percent Vitamin C Face Serum. Once the serum sinks into my skin, which is quick, I seal it all in with the Vitamin C Moisturizer. Of course, I round this off with a sunscreen and I'm all set to take on the day!