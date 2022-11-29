FLO & YFLO announce their annual initiative Hyderabad Business Awards

FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) & YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) announced their annual initiative Hyderabad Business Awards

Giving details while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad and Sonali Saraf, Chairperson, YFLO Hyderabad said Hyderabad Business Awards is an annual initiative of FLO Hyderabad Chapter instituted to recognise successful women-led businesses representing various industry sectors based in the State of Telangana. We will honour innovation, excellence, best practices, impact, success, achievements and economic and social contribution of women entrepreneurs and companies captained and owned by women, they informed.

The Awards are invited in Agritech/Food & Beverage/Food Processing; Education, Environment Impact, Fashion-Textile (Handlooms & Organic Fabrics) Apparel/Jewellery/Accessories; Healthcare and Wellness; Manufacturing/MSME(Green Category Industries Only); Services-Architecture/Event Management/ HR; Social Enterprise/ Philanthropy(Bonus points to organizations working in the field of women empowerment, child education and skill development); Specially abled entrepreneur; Technology/Electronics etc and other categories, dded Heena Shrivastava and Jyotsna Angara, past chairpersons of FLO.

Awards will be presented to women in ten categories including manufacturing which is male dominated. There is no entry fee. 30 entries are expected.

The Lifetime Achievement, a jury special award will be presented to the business personality who best represents achievement and longevity. The Award acknowledges the winner's sustained achievements within the business community during a distinguished career.

Nominations for the Award are invited from Women-owned and Women-run organisations from the State of Telangana that have set the benchmark for quality, innovation and excellence in business. Companies may apply through their women promoter (min. 51% holding). The Awards will be presented in a Gala Awards night scheduled on January 11, 2023.

The award winners in the previous two editions include leading lights from business, institutions, and Government who, through their exemplary work, have inspired and enabled a whole new generation of women entrepreneurs.

The Jury panel comprises industry thought-leaders, business and corporate professionals, Govt. officials, and Senior FLO leaders. They will select the award winners. Women-owned and Women-run enterprises (Bonus points for wholly-owned) need to apply. Applicants must have min. 51% Shareholding in the Company. The Company must be established/incorporated/have an office in the STATE OF TELANGANA. Awardees who have won in any category in any previous FLO HYDERABAD BUSINESS AWARDS will not be eligible.