Foods to boost brain

With schools and colleges re-opening just in time for exams, I am constantly getting queries from parents to boost their children's immunity levels and academic performance. While there is no one magic pill, I always say a synergy of good food, exercise and sleep is the path to see overall improvement.



Here are some of my go-to brain power and immunity boosting foods that will help your child to excel:

Cow's ghee

Did you know that your brain is majorly made up of fats? Thus for optimum brain functioning the body requires good quality fat. Desi cow's ghee helps in promoting memory and intelligence while helping in absorbing fat soluble vitamins.

Coconut

I say fear not the coconut – oil, grated or fresh pieces. Southern India is known for its brain power and I would link it directly to their use of coconut in their food.

Flaxseeds

this ancient seed has the highest source of omega 3 necessary for ideal brain performance. Flaxseeds provide an added benefit of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals supporting the immune system. Roast it, toss it in your salads or make a chutney of it, but do have it!

Turmeric

this miraculous Indian spice has scientific evidence of containing bio-compounds that can directly enter the brain and benefit the brain cells. Cook this spice in good quality fat to increase its bioavailability in the body. It is so easy to add in our desi food.

Water

an instant pick me up and refresher, make water your go to beverage. Keeping yourself well hydrated is necessary for effortless cognitive functioning.

Vitamins

Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 are both evenly linked to good brain operation and memory upkeep. See that you keep your levels at optimum

Sunlight, exercise and fresh air

Although these are not foods, sunlight gives Vitamin D, exercise keeps your brain active and alert and fresh air gives direct oxygen to the brain all assisting in proper functioning. While incorporating the above points into your daily life. Do pay heed to the foods that will inhibit your brain functioning.

The first being Sugar in all forms as I always say sugar is just empty calories. Ingesting any form of refined white sugar can rob you of nutrients thus lowering your immunity. Sugar has an intoxicating effect on the brain just as any drug, making you dependent on it.

Secondly, processed foods, be it biscuits, chips, aerated drinks, noodles, pasta, ready to eat snack, all are prepared with heavily refined ingredients and additional additives and chemicals that may lead to excessive food cravings and addictions and susceptible to diseases. So, eat smart foods to make your brain feel smart and body feel healthy.