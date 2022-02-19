Fulfilling 'Musical Dreams'

Meeta Nagpal, an ardent promoter of performing arts and new talent initiated "Musical Dreams" in 2004. The Kathak artist, who has been instrumental in shaping lives and careers of young artistes says that Applause, Stage, Dance, Music, Audience are the words that fascinate her. She says, "I began learning Kathak and Theatre at a very young age. From the age of 6, I was giving performances on TV and even on international stages."



Entrepreneur, mentor, author and social worker Meeta Nagpal shared abour her journeyinto arts with The Hans India. Let's have a look into it.

What is your academic background? Being an artist (Kathak Dancer) how your journey has been and what inspired you to transform you from a passionate artist to an Industry Professional?

I am a B.A. Delhi university topper. Apart from having a diploma in Kathak dance I also hold a diploma in Interior Design. I am both academically and creatively inclined. I had started learning dance from the age of 3 I had the opportunity to perform multiple times on TV and even on international stages in my student life. After my marriage, I gave up dancing for some time as I was occupied with my new role as a wife and mother. Always up with new ideas, so, when I could not find time and develop a mindset to rehearse during those days I decided to promote art and artists. This way, I knew I could remain connected to the field of performing art. I also understood as an artist, new upcoming talent needs handholding and support. And, I wanted to be one of the first ones to fill in this gap.

When you started your artist management company Musical Dream, what all challenges you have faced as a woman entrepreneur during this tenure, and what are the key achievements?

15 years ago, not only the entertainment industry but almost all industries were male-dominated. There was a lack of trust and confidence where women were concerned. Being an unorganized sector there was no way to measure one's success and contributions.

Being a woman entrepreneur, on the same front, a lot of female singers and dancers could reach out and connect to me. A woman has the art of turning all problems into opportunities. Many female artists and especially younger performing artists could reach out to me for professional support and management. One of my key achievements is that young female artists could come to me from their teens and learn how to groom and establish themselves. Today a few of my homegrown singers who have been with me from their teens are now well-established artists themselves. To name a few, Grammy considered Shruti Dhasmana, Indian idol finalists Mansi Bhardwaj and Stuti Tiwari. The voice artist, and the voice of radio - Aishwarya Anand. The very popular playback singer and multiple award winner Rashmeet Kaur are a few names that I can take. I proudly state that I have been instrumental in establishing them in the music industry.

What changes have you experienced when you were an artist and now you are managing 100s of new talents and celebs? How has the industry transformed itself?

The industry has evolved very fast. Long back, performing arts was not considered as a very stable career option and was not given its due respect. But now it is one of the most sought-after career options and talented people from all academic, financial, and social backgrounds are coming forward to make this, their career choice. Though with the opening of opportunities the competition has immensely increased. Multiple diversions apart from performing have also opened up in the entertainment industry.

You have also written a book, what is your book all about, and how did this idea or writing the book come to you?

My book is called 'The Magic Man' and it is based on eye pledging. Initially, I had presented it as a musical and it was very well received by the audience of all age groups. In our very first show, we were able to educate people on eye pledging, and close to 400 people signed up for eye donation. Though, a sensitive topic it has been handled lightly in the musical as well as the book. I now plan to make a small film on it. Organ donation and eye pledging are very close to my heart as I firmly believe that the magic of life and light should be passed on to others.

Industry has changed a lot in the last 2 years, especially after the pandemic, how have you managed or pivoted to overcome this? Both for Musical Dreams and yourself?

We all know that only change is constant. Initially, it was a big jolt to the entertainment industry but yes slowly the online and the digital platform opened and now art has also diversified into art tech. With the pandemic the training, shows, outreach, and collaborations became global. House parties came into existence and this was a big opportunity for all the young and new artists to establish themselves.

Innovation and creativity go hand in hand. During the complete lockdown, my parent company Musical Dreams diversified into creative designing adding another dimension to me.

Young professionals (artists) are badly hit as they generally don't have a regular source of income. Daily shows and performances are the basic income for them. They must have faced both mental and economical challenges, how have you addressed that?

Undoubtedly the pandemic has been very difficult for everyone. People who were at the beginning of their careers saw an immediate shutdown. It was a big hit on their financial and mental health. Being closely associated with Snehi a mental Health Organization, I understand the importance of mental well-being. I reached out to many young artists as an artist consultant during these times. This was completely voluntary without any financial exchange. I was able to personally counsel and reach out to 100 + artists from all over India individually. When things slowly started opening up and the trend of house parties started we supported new emerging musicians and vocalists by giving them multiple events in these house parties thus, trying to ease out on the financial front too.

How do you manage and add balance in your family being an entrepreneur, mentor, author, and social worker?

Time management along with the attitude of gratitude helps me retain my professional and personal balance.