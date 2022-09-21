Garba dresses : What is the trend this year?

How the Garba dance is no more a localized event within Navratri, and has the country by large fascinated with this social, high-energy event. With neighbourhoods, apartment societies and communities taking initiative to extend this otherwise religious celebration to more of a shared experience, of community, music, dance and loads of fun!



Here's a few of the fashion trends sported by popular influencers and designers, and how we see them work! Almost working through a traditionalist to contemporary view.

Aspiring for Authentic

This Festive Winter sported a strong consumer sentiment for authentic experiences and with it a return of 'museum quality' traditions in art expression. With the likes of Madhuri Dixit Nene (in Maja Ma) and Masoom Minawala sporting a classicist style with considerable fanfare, there's sure to be a demand for the OG version of the garba dress/ chaniya choli especially within urban markets.

Femme Floral

Breaking away from the traditionalist (primary) gender-neutral colours, Garba outfits adopt a more pastel, feminine, floral expression. Influencer, Sakshi Sindhwani stands out from the crowd with this lightly embellished, sexy, pastel floral outfit. Perfect for day-to-evening occasions.

Fashionably Comfortable

New to this, and crave the comfort to breathe amidst the chaos of the festival, Ananya Pandey and Designer Gopi Vaid pave a way out! Large chintz florals on cottons or georgettes are a clutter breaker, and perfect for day-to-evening occasions. Styled with an embellished, mirror work blouse (retaining some if the garba's authenticity).

Starstruck with Black!

Nothing makes a bigger statement as black. Midnight dances aspire Indian garba fashion to create their own expression of cocktail wear. Patterned black with mirror work contrasts as designed by Rajdeep Ranawat's new collection or Tarun tahiliani's 2021 line makes a definitive, differentiated statement for those who dare to rebel.