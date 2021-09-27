Giving a platform to emerging artists

Meet Mumbai- based Amrita Deora an entrepreneur, started an incubator for artists, providing them withinfrastructure and support. Amrita Deora founded The Designera to provide an incubator-like platform for India's emerging artists. Through its selective curation process which has an acceptance rate of less than five per cent, The Designera selects artists and their artworks including verticals sculptures, paintings, photography, and illustrations, among others.

Excerpts from an interview

Tell us about your journey

Although being an entrepreneur at the age of 17 I was unconventional to my peers, it felt like a natural step in my journey because of the way I grew up. My blooming love of design coupled with my real estate background led me to begin Camelot CoWorks, an uber-cool co-working space. With the luxury of hindsight, I know that this venture allowed me to grow my love of design while fine-tuning my leadership and entrepreneurial skills. Soon after, my passion for fine arts led me to begin The Designera which I can confidently say is my true calling.

Throughout my life, my love of art took me across the globe from Venice's Bienalle to Art Basel to the Museum of Modern Art New York, I sought out every place and travelled to where I could find art. My world travels became synonymous with my journey of art. But Designera was ignited with an epiphany when I went to see the Durga Puja in Calcutta and was left mesmerised with the craftsmanship within India. It was a moment where one realises how severely undervalued Indian art is. Seeing all these places on an international canvas, and then seeing the mismatch of Indian talent and platform, I committed myself to be the flag-bearer of Indian art.

As the vision for Designera began to evolve, I realised that the disruption in the art industry was yet to happen. I knew we had to be at the forefront of the art revolution.

By and large, art is still considered to be a piece on the wall or a sculptural installation, but there is no reason that there can't be an art layer in every interaction. In the same way, we now have a tech layer in every product and service. So, we pivoted our vision to add an art layer to every day and revolutionise the way in which we interact with art.





What does your work aim to achieve?



The Designera is currently India's finest through an extremely selective curation process and an under five per cent acceptance rate, Designera selects artists and artworks spanning all verticals: sculptures, paintings, photography, illustrations, among various others. A stable income, a state-of-the-art studio, the finest infrastructure, and complete creative support provided by Designera ensures that the artists are equipped with all the tools they need to thrive. Through Designera's e-commerce platform, these vivacious, contemporary artworks are displayed to art lovers for purchase. The main vision of The Designera is to lead an art revolution.





What inspired you?



Travelling is something that is instrumental in my journey of art, and my greatest source of inspiration- so globe-trotting with my family is something that I love to do as it inspires me the most. My travels have exposed me to a world of identities, thoughts, beliefs, architecture, art and culture that have ignited my affair with art. I've also loved to study our mythology epics, currently the Bhagavad Gita, which has been a guiding force for me. My study of Indian mythology also inspired a series of art pieces in the Designera collection!





How is India's first incubator for creators?



An art and design company that aims to provide a platform to various artists. Once an artist is selected to be a part of Designera's platform, we provide them with 360-degree support and all the tools they need to conquer a global canvas. A stable income, a state-of-the-art studio, the finest infrastructure and complete creative support ensure that our artists can thrive. We are also the only artist platform to purchase every single art piece that we represent, allowing the artist to have financial freedom right off the bat. Our mission is truly nationalistic at heart; we hope to empower our artists and allow them to paint a global canvas.





What does your art mean to you?



Art for change: The avant garde

One of the strong purposes of art is using it as an instrument for social change. The avant-garde is experimental and radical creations that push the boundaries of acceptability and status quo. Avant-Garde art pieces are creations that are used to communicate political, spiritual, or philosophical ideas with an intention of the advancement of society.





The window to another world: Catharsis



Another crucial purpose of art is allowing it to serve as the window to another world, an escape of sorts for our imagination. When you are in the presence of exquisite art, it opens the door to a realm of untapped ideas and emotions, much like any other spiritual experience. The painting becomes a threshold into a cathartic universe and a portal into the divine. As German artist, Richter eloquently put into words "Art is making sense and giving shape to that sense. It is like the religious search for God."

Elicit thinking and awareness



Art is also proven to produce critical thinking; it gives us an opportunity to be curious, to be astonished and even to be confused. When we engage with art, it allows for a far deeper level of thinking and understanding. This can explain why art is also used as a means for therapy and psychological healing. It channels our inner awareness bringing us closer to our truest selves. As beautiful as art may be, its resolve goes miles beyond just beautifying the walls of a space. Art holds the power to create a revolution, open your heart, nourish your mind and truly change the world.