Home-based facials to keep monsoon skin problems at bay

Monsoon is not a very favorable season for skin, problems like sweaty skin, dehydration, chappy skin, skin infections are very common during this season. And pandemic coronavirus is making the situation worse for the skin as people are bound to wear face masks because of which people are complaining of harsh skin reactions, skin rashes, acne and open pores.

You can boost the immunity of your skin in monsoon by adopting a skincare routine with natural beauty ingredients that you can find from your kitchen or kitchen garden. You can do your own facials that will take care of your skin in a way of cleansing, toning, moisturizing and tightening.

Richa Aggarwal, beauty expert & owner, Cleopatra salon and bridal makeovers shares facial for monsoon

Skin radiance facial

Rejuvenates dull and dehydrated skin, makes skin soft and supple, lightens, tones, firms and nourishes the skin, deep cleansing and natural instant glow of the skin.

Lemon and wheatgrass cleansing milk is applied to clean the skin, this is applied all over the face, neck and back in circular movements and wiped off with damp cotton. Skin polishing is done with orange peel and alpine salt whitening skin polisher. This is applied on skin briskly in circular movements and rinsed thoroughly and pat dry. This can be used to detoxify the skin and enhance the radiance of the skin.

The face needs to be washed with lukewarm water and what nourishes moisturizer is applied, hands are dipped in cold water and gentle massage is done for 10 minutes in outward movements. Leave this on the skin for 10 minutes.

Face pack skin-perfecting Kiwi fruit and aloe vera based face pack is applied, a few drops of honey and rose water is added into the pack and applied on the face. Keep the pack for 15 minutes and wash off with cold water. It's very good nutrition for skin with the goodness of vitamin C. The process is finished with the application of shea butter moisturizer.

Anti-aging facial

Tackles the problem of fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin, boosts skin elasticity, skin radiance and makes skin supple and firmer.

Cleansing is the first step and helps in removing dirt, pollutants, excess oil, and leaving your skin healthy. Cleansing is done with Green apple cleanser with the help of a wet cotton pad. This removes impurities and harmful dust particles from the skin thus leaving skin clean, soft, and moisturized. Green apple helps soothe skin and fights to age.

Exfoliation (5 minutes )

Exfoliate skin with the scrub made with brown sugar and aloe vera gel, take mixture on your palms and rub in a circular motion all over your face, forehead, nose, and chin.

Don't overdo scrubbing. This will help in removing skin cells, dark patches, suntan, blackheads and whiteheads, and open pores to allow the skin to breathe and make skin glow. Massage for 20 minutes. This helps in improving blood circulation and strengthen face muscles and helps to achieve flawless skin. The message is done with Vitamin E cream and wheat germ cream, massage is done in semi-circular movement and done softly, it's very effective for dry skin, in case of oily skin massage can be done without wheat germ cream. Hands are dipped into raw milk and rose water while doing massage. For Face pack, you can use ingredients like Orange Peel, Neem leaves, Multanimitti, Honey and Rose water.