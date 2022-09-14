How can parents help their children navigate online learning challenges?

A wealth of information and education are available on the Internet. In addition, it has sped up a significant revolution by improving education for the general populace. Modern society has never seen applications for online learning quite like these. A basic smartphone and an internet connection are a key component of this method of efficient instruction, allowing information to reach every home.

Despite all of this, there are still some drawbacks to online learning, including a lack of in-person instruction, unwelcome side distractions, and technological issues. In these situations, it is crucial for parents to help their kids understand the advantages of online education.

Restrict internet access to school work and educational needs

Internet is a self-regulated platform that serves novel educational demands but also serves as a source of various unwelcome diversions. Online games that are addicting and pointless material, including explicit content, are a few instances.

In this context, our attention should be employed wisely, solely on worthwhile things that add value rather than diminish our talents. Parents must play a significant role in communicating to children that they should concentrate on their homework and also provide guidance on how to use the internet more wisely

A youngster is naturally interested, thus their online excursions must be constructive and helpful for personal development. To make sure that their internet time is productive and broadens their child's learning spectrum, parents may monitor their child's browsing history.

Establish and enforce daily routines

To prevent instances of mental stress, there should be a set period for using the internet, and excessive usage must be prevented. Even though many educational opportunities now use an online approach, spending too much time in front of a computer can be bad for your eyes and mental health.

A routine is a highly effective strategy to manage life in general and supports the mind's predictive functioning by preventing stress. Routines are undervalued since they might become boring for some people, yet their rigid and orderly implementation can greatly improve a child's creative endeavours.

Strict and sound sleep schedules

Many children spend hours on their screens without realising when it is time to rest and take a good night's sleep. Our body follows a natural circadian rhythm to regulate sleep and wakefulness cycles. This rhythm is essential to the body's well-being and supports organ recovery and overall mood. Not getting enough sleep aligned with the circadian rhythm can be harmful to the physical and mental fitness of the body.

Under the guise of studying, spending a lot of time online and addicted to screens is not a good idea. Lack of sleep impairs thinking ability and increases risk of stress-related disorders. A minimum of 7-8 hours of quality sleep each day are required for performance to be at its best. In order to bring out the best in your kids and support their academic success, you must impose a strict sleep regimen on them.

Balancing time in school with that being spent on tuition

Here, it's crucial to assist your child in effectively dividing their time between hours spent in school and online tuition programmes. When school time and tuition hours are not adequately balanced, modern academics can occasionally be stressful and go awry. For children, school and the ensuing homework may sometimes be daunting, and the demands are such that it is hard to create a balance between the two.

The children frequently lack the time and energy necessary to attend online classes and complete their assignments. In these situations, parents should teach their children time management skills by helping them create a priority list and doing the simpler activities first in order to get the most done in a day. To sum up the advice, online learning tools should only be used sparingly when absolutely essential, and too much time spent online can lead to problems. The finest people to supervise their child's activities wisely are their parents, who are the primary inspectors at home. And parents may assist their child in maximising online learning and realising their full potential by keeping in mind the aforementioned considerations.

(The writer is the Founder & CEO, PW (PhysicsWallah)