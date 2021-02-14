How to balance the well-being of employees and their strengths

Strength-based development can prove to be commendable because of several reasons. First, the approach itself works on positive psychology that encourages individuals to feel their strengths help the organisation grow.



Second- it breaks the awkward communication and inculcates an uplifting thought process that appreciates a person's ability and gives a sense of belongingness by their leaders.

It effortlessly makes an individual perceive themselves as adding value just by being themselves.

In a nutshell, the strength-based approach can bring benefits like:-

♦ Will boost productivity at the workplace instantly

♦ Build a culture of responsible employees

♦ Ownership would increase among individuals

♦ Overall business outcomes would increase

Role of a leader in implementing a strengths-based approach



Any piece of advice automatically puts in more weightage when it comes from an experienced or a seasoned person.

When considering the positive business outcomes for organisational culture, only a leader can contribute the most and drive changes within the employees or the mentees.

Believe it or not, Leadership is the key to set the right way of doing things in any organisation. It helps build a positive and healthy environment among the people we work with and gives a path to follow along in the future course of actions.

A leader can give insights into identifying our core strengths and working on refining them to drive excellence. Strengths science which was invented by Don Clifton, Father of Strengths Psychology strongly suggests looking at what an individual does correctly and maximises its impact.

Some studies done by Gallup show that people who learn to use their strengths every day have 7.8% greater productivity than people focusing only on the flaws. Also, teams who receive positive feedback bring 8.9 greater profitability to the organisation.

How to leverage strength-based leadership for employees welfare



By this time, we hope you have a fair understanding of how giving maximum importance to strengths drives better results both on a personal as well as on your professional fronts.

Now let's see how you can use your powers to leverage the most of it-

Step-1: Discover your strengths

Discover your strengths with help of a scientific tool, find out what works for you, and hone them. Because 90% of the time in our day-to-day behavior, we naturally tend to use them.

Step-2: Learn to apply your strengths on a daily basis



If you fail to use your strengths on a routine basis naturally, then it might impact you to bring in change. And that is where Strengths-based tools come to your assistance.

Step-3: Approach with what suits your natural instincts the best



As each individual has a personal way of making or dealing with change, they create their own strategies instead of prescribing anything.

Final words



Strengths seek importance—enough importance to keep it sustained and only proffer with time. So there should be no reason not to pay enough attention to it. It's time to extend our celebrations and enjoy the victories resulting from our strengths rather than worrying about the misery that arises from our weaknesses.