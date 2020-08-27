I expected much worse from 2020: Couturier JJ Valaya

Fashion designer JJ Valaya says he was convinced that 2020 would be a washout and that the focus should be on the coming year. But he now sees the fashion industry reviving.



"It will take its time to come back to full strength but you should always look at positive things, at least it's picking up again," Valaya says.

The celebrated designer, who launches his e-commerce site valaya.com, speaks about the impact the pandemic has had on the business of fashion, the future of the industry and how fashion will be phygital in the future. The designer is also set to show his collection at the FDIC Virtual Couture Week to be held soon.

The launch of the actual store has moved to 2021 early and the website is being launched exactly when it was planned. There are no changes in what we had planned, other than the fact that the virtual world is being launched before the actual.

Valaya adds, "Frankly, I expected much worse. I was convinced that the season of 2020 is going to be a washout, because Indians are known for their large and extravagant weddings; if they don't get that, then most boys and girls can't decide. If there is no drama, then what's the point of having a wedding! I was assuming that most of the weddings would be delayed to 2021."

Mentally, across the board, all the designers were ready for a season which would be lackluster. They are quite pleasantly surprised, because weddings are still happening, maybe not as many and maybe a lot smaller but they are still happening. When there is a wedding, people have to dress up, look beautiful and stunning, so we opened our stores about two and half months back and since then I was very pleased to note that the footfall as well as the business has started to go up again.

"The functions are fewer, therefore the purchasing power of people is also limited, so I don't think there is any radical change other than the fact that girls and boys want something new and still want to make something bespoke for themselves. There is no such major change other than the usual thing, which is not industry driven but more circumstance driven, and there is no way around it, which is why the virtual platform is going to play a major role," shares Valaya

A large number of the enquiries of business are buyers from outside India. It's not easy for them to travel long distances, and this year that also can't happen. When you see the site when it's up and running, you will notice how we have created the same experience as you would expect if you were to visit us. From the human touch, detailed appointments, measurements, everything online will make sure that we don't lack in any way and the customer is happy.