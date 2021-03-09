Inmates of ‘CHERISH’ home celebrate International Women's day

On the occasion of Women's Day,CHERISHhome conducted a dental check-up camp for the kids and also celebrated the occasion by cake cutting. These kids were seen performing on various songs. They aspire to become CA, teacher, fashion designer and doctor.

CHERISH is a home for 40 girls started in 2008. Most of them rescued from railway stations, bus stops and streets. There are 3 staff members. The girls are studying in different classes from third to Intermediate. CHERISH stands for Commitment for Health, Education and Rehabilitation of the Impoverished and Struggling Humans.

CHERISH is located in Sai baba nagar Colony, Behind Poorna Garden Function Hall, Kismathpura, Rajender nagar.

If anyone interested to donate for the well being of these kids can visit the orphanage and can also donate money:

A/C Name: CHERISH

A/C No: 75590200000660

Bank of Baroda

Sahebnagar Branch

IFSC: BARB0VJSAHE

MICR: 500012084,

Bank of Baroda