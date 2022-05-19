While accounting may seem like a boring profession, it's vital to every business out there. Without accountants, people won't get paid promptly nor be able to understand their debits and credits. Even with an accountant, these can still be hard to understand. Accounting is work that isn't something many people enjoy.



Accountants enjoy the prospects of so much that they form their whole career around managing numbers and company finances. That's why, for those mathematicians out there in the industry, there is International Accounting Day to celebrate!