Ishita Dutta is enjoying doing her favourite things

Actress Ishita Dutta has been engaging in painting and sketching lately, which are part of her favourite things.



"I am sketching and painting. They are among my favourite things. I am also binge-watching my favourite shows online and trying out my cooking skills. It's such a bliss to be able to find time to do things that you love. I have been asked to cook less as my family is gaining weight because of all the amazing food I am making so I take that as a compliment, but yes I do miss going out to restaurants with friends and family," Ishita said.

She is aware that it is very important for people to stay home right now, and not go out unless absolutely necessary in times of the Covid pandemic.

She added, "So guys please stay at home and be safe."