Janhvi reveals how her films have helped her cultivate self-confidence

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has cemented her position as a star with five diverse films in her journey of four years which started with "Dhadak", the Hindi remake of Nagraj Manjule's popular Marathi musical "Sairaat".

But, despite all the noise around nepotism, she has had her fair share of emotionally taxing experiences that have added to her performances on a subconscious level in her opinion.

The actress, who made her digital debut with her second anthology "Ghost Stories", has recently come out with yet another streaming film titled "Good Luck Jerry" which like her debut, is a remake of a Tamil film "Kolamaavu Kokila" starring Nayanthara, who recently got married to Vignesh Shivan.

Janhvi speaks about her journey, so far, the emotionally draining moments and her vision towards her filmography. The actress wants her filmography to be defined by scripts that appeal to the audience on an emotional level, as she said: "The kind of films that I gravitate towards, have an emotional connect, I want to make people laugh and cry but more than anything, it's important for me that I move people with my ability as an actor.

"I try to include those films in my filmography that can move people and I choose my scripts, accordingly. Having said that, I really want to do a full fledged front footed comedy.""Good Luck Jerry" tells the story of a girl who's trying to make it in a not so easy world and wishes that she has a bit of luck by her side. So how much does Janhvi herself believe in luck or for her hardwork is the only vehicle to move forward in life?

A thoughtful Janhvi said: "You can't only rely on luck, it makes you complacent. Luck does play a part in a person's life and success but, hard work is something that materialises the success, also your outlook is an important factor."