Kavitha Rajesh takes charge as the President of HMA

The Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) has announced its 3rd Women President for the year 2021-22. Kavitha Rajesh, proprietor of Om Sai Andhra Paints is the new president of the 57-year old association. The association believes that Kavitha brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences from the entrepreneur world and the management industry, on a provincial, national and global level.

Kavitha Rajesh is experienced in manufacturing of decorative industrial and specialized paints under the brand Gold Seal and also service industry. She is skilled in negotiation, business planning, entrepreneurship, team building and market research. She is the treasurer of ALEAP and also State President of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Association of Business Women in Commerce & Industry. She is also one of the US Consulate Alumini steering committee member, supported by Public Affairs section of US Consulate of Hyderabad. She was one of the 400 entrepreneurs selected from India, for the Global Entrepreneur Summit (GES) held in Hyderabad which was addressed by Evanka Trump and PM Narender Modi.