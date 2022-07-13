Keep eye-liner away from infecting your eyes

As you're applying mascara and eyeliner, you probably don't think of the harmful effects some of your favorite beauty products can bring. Yet, harmful bacteria and fungus can hide within your pencils and wands. Here are some of the tips to keep your eyes safe from your beauty products

Read labels and avoid harmful ingredients



It's important to pay attention to the ingredient label on your makeup. Some ingredients lead poisoning in children. Some of them act as preservatives, stabilizers or anti-caking agents, but they can also irritate skin or are associated with cancer risk in large amounts.

Just say no to glitter



Yes, glitter in your makeup can add sparkle to your eyes, but it can also flake off and add sparkles in your eyes — causing redness and irritation.

Don't apply makeup inside the lash line



Love to apply eyeliner along the inside of your eyelids? If you're a fan of this technique (sometimes referred to as "waterlining"), you should know that this blocks the oil glands that secrete oils that protect your cornea. It also can introduce bacteria directly into the eye.

Curl your lashes before applying mascara



If you use an eyelash curler, do so on clean, dry lashes before you use mascara. Also, make certain the curler's rubber is soft and not stiff and cracking.

Never use eye makeup more than three months



It can be easy to lose track of how long you've had that favorite eye shadow color, but cosmetics do have a shelf life — some longer than others. Doctors suggest against keeping eye products for longer than about three months. If the mascara or eyeliner is old, this increases the chances that bacteria or fungus have contaminated it. This may lead toserious eye infection.