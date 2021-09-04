Kendall Jenner named creative director of fashion label

Supermodel and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner is now a creative director of a fashion label FWRD.



The 25-year-old supermodel, whose edit is available to shop now via FWRD.com, will work with designers and brands to shape the boutique e-commerce site's offerings.

In a statement posted on the online retailer's website, Kendall said: "I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business." She added: "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands.

Check out my FWRD campaign shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Carlos Nazario.

" News of Kendall's latest role comes after she was hailed the "biggest fashion icon" in the world. Kendall launched a limited-time 72-hour capsule collection with German online retailer About You last month with a second planned for later this year and she's been praised by those involved.