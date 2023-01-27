Making a niche in acting

Actress Priya Mishra who played the negative lead in Color's show "Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho" and was seen in film Radhe to feature in CinePrime's romantic comedy web show "Golu" released 27th January.



Helmed by director Jasbir Bhati and presented by Manish Sharma, the show stars Ankita Dave, Suhana Khan, Punesh Tripathi and Ronak Singh.

Giving insights about her role she states, "I'm playing a very good looking, sweet and positive girl named Suhani. She is the center of attraction in the office because of her charm and aura. Also, she is talk of the town and her colleagues discuss her. For her looks doesn't matter and has a very positive approach towards people. My character is the turning point in the show."

On sharing about how she prepped for the role she tells, "In every character you get to learn something different. What I learned from this character is that she's a very positive and emotional girl. So in order to portray that, I also had to go through same thought process."

Talking about doing bold scenes she adds, "It was not challenging for me because I didn't feel any pressure or inhibitions. I'm very much comfortable with it as an actor. I always make sure that in such sensitive scenes my co-actor also feels comfortable and free. When you have good coordination amongst both of you, then there is no challenge. So it has to work both ways to make the scene look best."

On adding about the show Priya said, "It's a romantic comedy which focuses on an issue like does looks matter to get a partner without considering someone's inner soul. So the whole show revolves around this point. It throws a light on subject like being comfortable in your own skin rather than getting insecure due to societal beauty standards. But it is the inner beauty and heart that matters at the end of the day. It's a masala entertainment!"

Lastly sharing about her working experience she says, "It was a very good experience working with CinePrime they were very supportive. Also, our director Jasbir Bhati sir is a gem and very clear with his vision. He is the main hero of our series. CinePrime is going a very fabulous job giving opportunities to many actors and new comers and entertaining audiences with their content. I hope audiences will love our show. Also we all actors had a lot of fun on set and shared a very good rapport. It was a wonderful experience altogether."