Making women of Hyderabad self-reliant

Women in Old City of Hyderabad changing their cooking hobbies into a profession, and supporting their families, because of "LUQMA" (A morsel of food), an initiative of Safa Society known for socio-economic empowerment of women in Telangana.



'Luqma' is a team of female chefs who cook delicious dishes, especially the famous Hyderabadi cuisines, and provide home delivery in Greater Hyderabad. Currently, 15 women are associated with 'Luqma'. All the 15 women working with 'Luqma' are single parents, including those who are widowed, divorced, or not supported by husband or in-laws.

Currently, the chefs get a monthly income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 depending on orders received by the kitchen. Apart from salary the society provided incentives to the cooks on orders they get.

Razi, one of the beneficiaries of the kitchen initiative, hailing from the Vattepally area of Hyderabad, is an inspiration to many women. She says, "I have faced a lot of financial troubles few months after my husband's demise three years ago. I did not visit shops when my husband was alive. Due to financial troubles, I have decided to step out and joined tailoring to fulfill the daily needs of my children and my in-laws are also dependent on me. I have joined Safa Society's tailoring center to earn but the profession was not helpful to me then I have joined Safa Society's kitchen where I got trained professional cooking skills." She has been getting a guaranteed income of Rs 8,000 per month.

Asiya Sultana, another talented Chef, says, "I learned to prepare famous Hyderabadi cuisines, like chicken biryani, 'Luqma' chicken, chicken cutlets, 'pooran poori' at 'Luqma' and earning god enough."

Fareesa Khan, Vice President of Safa Society speaks to Hans India and says, "'Luqma' is trying to make the single women of Hyderabad 'self-reliant'. 'Luqma' can deliver 1,000 orders per day. If 'Luqma' gets more orders, society would be able to increase the number of chefs in the team. "

"President of Safa Society Rubina Nafees Fatima is a woman behind 'Luqma' kitchen. She aims to turn ordinary women into 'foodpreneurs' through the 'Luqma' kitchen, making them 'self-reliant' in the process," says Fareesa. She adds, "'Luqma' has also been providing customised healthy homemade food on demand including patients. We also provided food for isolation centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. "

"People can enjoy traditional dishes of Hyderabad like Khatti Dal, Bagaar-e-Baigan, Dum-ka-Kheema, Dal-Cha, Achari Chicken, Talawa Gosht, Qubooli, Dasti Roti, Mirchi-ka-salan, Shami Kebab, Chicken Cutlets, Gile-e-Firdaus, Qubani ka Mitha, Double Ka Mitha and many more, we also prepare dishes for functions, " shares Fareesa. Anybody can reach 'Luqma' through their website, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and over the phone. It is mandatory to order at least 24 to 48 hours before delivery. Syed Younus, Social Enterprises Manager at Safa Society, informed that 'Luqma' gets more orders from the New City of Hyderabad compared to Old City. He said that for food delivery, 'Luqma' kitchen has collaborated with Mowo (Moving Women) social initiative foundation, which enables delivery by women executives. Syed added that at present, we also take orders to prepare food for functions as the kitchen has the capacity to deliver for 1,000 people.