Manage stress while working remotely

In 2020, all of us adapted to a major change in our lifestyle as the unprecedented circumstances forced companies across the globe to switch to remote working. Working from anywhere can seem appealing to everyone as it provides the convenience of not having to travel and the requirement to dress up for work every day.



However, prolonged duration of working from home can present some unique and significant challenges in women especially related to mental health. Lack of interaction with co-workers and socialising can have a negative impact on mental health and lead to excessive stress.

In simple terms, stress can be defined as the body's defense mechanism to any kind of potential danger. It is also known as the Flight or Fight response when the body switches into high gear to protect itself. In some situations, stress can help in staying focused, energetic, and staying alert. For example, when the body senses danger while driving, stress forces it to push the brakes. But, if stress persists beyond a certain point, it can develop into a difficult and unhealthy medical condition that impairs daily functioning.

Because of the lack of social interaction, working remotely might cause feelings of loneliness and frustration. It's even more challenging for people with children and other commitments, as having too many distractions while working can lead to increased stress levels. Sometimes the symptoms go unnoticed till it has progressed into chronic stress. A few symptoms of stress includes being unable to remember small things and being absent-minded, inability to make the right decisions and judgment, focusing on the negative aspects of everything, feeling anxious about things, sense of loneliness and isolation, feeling moody, irrational, and irritable, loss of sex drive, pain in chest and stomach.

While it is extremely crucial to consult an expert in case these symptoms persist for long and become severe, one can also take a few simple steps while working from home to manage excess stress:

Make a morning routine

Create a ritual to do at the beginning of your day. This can be a walk in the park, a few simple exercises, or even cooking. The idea is to indulge in something that relaxes the mind.

Mark the end of your day

Working from home often results in longer work hours because the sense of leaving the office and switching off is missing. So make sure there is a routine that reminds you to stop working. This can include putting away the laptop, switching the phone off for a while.

Take a regulated lunch break

Make sure you disconnect from work for those 40 minutes to eat and relax. If possible, take a power nap to rejuvenate and get back to work

Make a priority list



Make a list of tasks that are to be done on priority and divide the time accordingly. This will prevent any lastminute hassles and will keep your mind relaxed.

Get ample sleep

Excess screen time is known to increase stress levels and it's important to unplug before going to bed. Sleep is an important part of our body's health routine and making sure the body is rested will result in a rested mind.

Connect with friends

Take time out to meet your friends and indulge in conversations that do not consist of work. Remote working, like anything else, has its own pros and cons like everything else and to fight the pandemic it is imperative that everyone stays home. However, paying close attention to mental health is very crucial at this time. Talk to people who make you comfortable, reach out for help when you feel overwhelmed in order to avoid a long-lasting condition. Prioritize your health overwork and everything else around you to manage the stress while working remotely.