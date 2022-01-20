Married beauties crowned

The 2021 Grand Finale of Mrs India Telangana and Mrs India Andhra Pradesh, organised by Mamta Trivedi, Baishali Panda was crowned as Mrs India Telangana 2021 in the Mrs Category, while Indu Agrawal won the title in the Classic (40 to 60 years) category. Similarly, the title of Mrs India Andhra Pradesh 2021 in the Mrs Category was won by Padmavathi of Visakhapatnam while Sneha Chowdary won the title in the Classic (40 to 60 years) category. Alankrita Dandu from Malaysia won the Mrs India Telangana NRI crown.

Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is a part of Mrs India, the largest platform for married women. Keeping in mind the safety of its participants, the entire event was organized in a completely virtual mode. The participants came from diverse backgrounds such as doctors, engineers, software professionals, corporate executives, government employees, self employed professionals, academicians, entrepreneurs and home makers. The panel of judges consisted of super-achievers from Singapore, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Actor and award winning playback singer, Ila Arun ji, Fielding coach of Indian Cricket Team, TK Dileep and Satya Pinjala, Executive Director of Sri Shakti Educational Society were the celebrity guests of honour who extended their best wishes to Trivedi and to the finalists.

Mrs India Telangana and Mrs India Andhra Pradesh is a unique women empowerment initiative. It looks for role-models who can inspire other women. Each finalist promotes a particular theme or a cause on the platform. Family members of the finalists also participated in this year's event, which was the 4th edition.

Regional Director Mamta Trivedi, who herself is Mrs India 2017 winner, and Mrs Asia International World 2017 winner, said that Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is the only pageant that has conducted the event in a completely online mode. It is very difficult to hold multiple E-audition sessions and grooming sessions over many months, but she had a dedicated team which helped her to manage this. The online event was live streamed on the youtube channel Mamta Trivedi official.