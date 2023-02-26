Meet the social media sensation Sakshi Keswani

Sakshi Keswani, popularly known as 'Being Suku' is a familiar person for the people who regularly follows social media. Hailing from Allahabad, Sakshi always wanted to act and entertain people. And, during the lockdown, she realised that content creation is her thing and found it to be the best golden opportunity to entertain people.



The pandemic pushed Digital Content Creator- Sakshi Keswani turning her passion for acting and entertaining people into creating hilarious videos, which quickly went viral.

Sakshi has gained over four million followers across social media since beginning her brilliant rise in 2020. Her videos like 'When your girlfriend is way too beautiful' have gained over 20+ million views on Instagram. She is also an accomplished artist and shows off her eye-catching paintings on her Instagram page "Colour In My Blood." Apart from creating stories for her Instagram, she also enjoys composing poems.

In an exclusive interaction with Hans India, Sakshi Keswani shares about her journey and future works. Let's have a look into it.

Tell us about your journey as a content creator.

I relocated to Bombay to pursue my freelance painting artist career; it has always been my ambition to become well-known for what I do and to explore the sparks of colour in my life. It was always a simple life where I could do what I wanted, but there was something missing, as if I knew I had more to offer and more to do with my life.

I saw lovely people creating content online and it had always inspired me to try, but I was always wary because I lacked the necessary tools to create youtube videos or reels. I decided to give it a shot on the first day of lockdown, so I made a random video and posted it online and I have never stopped. I'm so glad I had the courage to make the video that day, because I wouldn't have it any other way now.

What challenges you faced in your initial days?

It was a lot of adopting at first because I didn't know much about it, but the process has been fantastic. I desired to act, but more importantly, I desired to be known for my talent. I needed to do something with acting and content, and since I couldn't go to auditions and such, I decided to learn and grow online.

A single video would take me about 12-13 hours to shoot. If you look through some of the older content, you'll notice that I was a complete newcomer. The camera angles, changing characters, how they should speak, and so on. My audience was also new to this, and my friends were equally perplexed. I was so focused on my painting career that people thought I had switched my plans. Everyone thought it was a phase, but I was confident that I would succeed; it was difficult to work around, but I did not give up. My family was supportive, but they were new to this and still have questions about how this online thing works.

Tell us about your art page 'Colour in my Blood'

"Colour In My Blood" is my little baby. That's my art page, I'm a painting artist and "Colour In My Blood" was that for me. I started earning through that page and that was very special for me and I even have "Colour In My Blood" tattooed on my hand.It says how special it is for me.

Where do you get inspiration for your videos?

I gain inspiration from everywhere, people, stories, conversations. I can literally get inspired by everything around me. I really like my smile and my acting, it is something I get most complimented for and I really believe they set me out.

What do you think is your USP?

My diligence is my greatest asset. Work hard now and do your future self a favour, is a proverb I really believe in. Also, you cannot control few things, like you cannot always be the prettiest person in a room but you can be the most hardworking. I believe in that as well. If you're working hard and if you have talent and I have realised that your hardwork can beat talent. If you are very hardworking then talent follows that.

Do you think it's difficult for a woman to be on social media when it comes to trolls?

Trolls can be taxing, but I've been fortunate in that 97% of my audience genuinely likes me. However, even if it's just one comment, it still makes an impact. Even if it's behind your back, your friends' backs, or the backs of anyone, there's really nothing one can do about them, which I understand. My sincere advice is to love yourself so much and believe in your own self that you will ultimately stop noticing haters.

What is your advice for other creators?

My advice is please don't think about tomorrow, think about today. If you want to do something tomorrow, do it today. I do not procrastinate things. If I have to make some content, I make it that day itself. It is said that at one time, seven people are thinking of the same things and only the person who works towards it goes forward. So don't think of tomorrow, whatever you want to do, do it today. The world is your stage.