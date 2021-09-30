Monsoon Beauty Guide

Sleuthing information for skincare products is never a cakewalk and when it is for monsoon you need to be conscious. As the industry of cosmetics is blooming with a variety of ranges, so does the question arises which skincare products are worth experimenting with? Or what should be perfect for monsoon makeup? So, the best answer is here for you, understanding the skin in more depth is essential before adopting any product.



Exfoliation is key

Exfoliation includes the removal of dead cells from the epidermis. Natural exfoliates are baking soda, coffee grounds, etc. Using natural exfoliates in monsoon can be a good option.

Use soap-free cleanser

Using a soap-free cleanser will suit both skin types oily and dry. Practicing this in the monsoon is good for the skin.

Apply sunscreen every day

Don't skip sunscreen it's a saviour at times or of all times.

Cleanse face twice or thrice a day

Maintaining hygiene includes cleansing of face doing this in early morning hours and evenings suits best for it.

Opt lightweight moisturisers

Lightweight moisturisers works doubly by giving you appropriate moisturise skin plus free from any weight.

Wear minimal or no-makeup look

Monsoon is the season of the no-makeup look. Weaning minimal makeup in this season is a sensible option.

Avoid pimple fries

I know, I know Monsoon is also a season of delicious fries and pakoras but try to limit fries without compromising your taste buds to avoid acne.

Use clay mask

Clay mask provides adequate to absorb oil from your skin and prevent blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples.

Use antifungal powder/ cream

Never ever skip antifungal powder/ cream as per your skin requirement especially during monsoon.

Include vitamin C in your diet

Having vitamin C gives natural blush and adds beauty charm to your personality. Eating citrus fruits such as orange, strawberries, having green veggies such as broccoli, Brussels products are rich sources of it.

Be ready to shine with monsoon vibes and yes! Don't forget to wear your dazzling smile because that's the only mantra of your beautiful face and heart.