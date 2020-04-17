National Cheeseball Day is a day to stuff yourself with cheeseballs. But wait! What kind of cheeseball are we talking about? There's the light and airy, puffy cheeseball that you munch on for a snack by the dozens. There is also the cheeseball, often decorated with nuts, that sits on a party tray until spread on a cracker.

When it comes to the cheeseball snack, we are certain that you can't eat just one. Not even a handful. Cheeseballs are addicting. Place a bowl of cheeseballs on the counter, and watch them disappear right before your eyes. Toddlers and young kids are cheeseball hounds. So are teenagers and adults. In other words, everyone lives cheeseballs. Celebrate this cheesy day with cheeseballs. Serve them after dinner during your favorite Television show, or whenever its convenient.